LaCentre Conference & Banquet Facility in Westlake reopened under new management, Levoy Hospitality Group, LLC, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony March 22.
The event space previously closed early in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Levoy Hospitality Group took over the space in December 2021 with plans to reopen the event venue.
“We will be freshening up some of the paint and things like that, but the look is pretty classic for the type of industry we are in,” Jonathon Levoy, CEO and president of Levoy Hospitality Group, LLC, told the Cleveland Jewish News March 22. “So we don’t foresee changing a lot. ... Plus, the name has taken a life of its own, its got a French undertone to it, so we keep those things alive throughout the building.”
The chandeliers, French architecture and design of the spaces will remain the same with a few updates to things like lighting, sound and video. LaCentre has been serving Greater Cleveland since 2005 as a venue for small meetings to large weddings and everything in between.
It consists of nine unique spaces, including the grand Champagne Ballroom, which can be divided into four sections holding 200 people, or the entire ballroom holds about 800 people for an event.
“The grand ballroom has 20-foot ceilings, it’s over 10,000 square feet, two bars,” Levoy said. “So, it’s a great space. We can really change that space and make it really interesting.”
The Bordeaux Ballroom is often used for smaller parties and can accommodate 300 people, or be divided into three spaces serving 100 people – ideal for birthday parties, wedding showers or corporate events.
“Then we have a board room, which is a large conference room. It has a large conference table but also has seating in more of a lounge style with couches and leather chairs,” Levoy said.
Outside of the Champagne Ballroom is a pre-function area, or the fireplace area, which is a tiled area that is used for smaller events such as wine tastings and group outings. There are also patio spaces available for gatherings.
Levoy Hospitality works with each client to provide all different services throughout the event’s process, whether it’s disc jockeys, food, cake, design, flooring, tables and chairs, or big screens, projectors and lights to meet the event’s needs, Levoy said. With the ability to host large events, like conferences and weddings, the event space brings many people to the city and the surrounding area, he added. One of the first major events booked was a conference in October, taking up about 200 hotel rooms in the area.
“For the city, it brings a lot more people into the area. It helps drive people to places like Crocker Park and hotels, so we’re excited about that,” Levoy said. “... From that perspective, all the politicians are happy, everybody is happy, and I think the community at large is happy to have the facility back and the ability to have events here.”
Since the initial announcement of the venue’s reopening, many people have been calling or showing up to book events for the end of the year and into 2023, he said.
“With not having previous years of bookings, it’s going to be a ramp-up process,” Levoy said. “But looking forward to the end of the year and into 2023, we’re already starting to see a significant amount of people reaching out.”
LaCentre Conference & Banquet Facility is at 25777 Detroit Road.