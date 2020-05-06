Rabbi Enid C. Lader of Beth Israel-The West Temple in Cleveland will be honored with a Special Recognition Award from the Academy for Jewish Religion for her six years as president of the Association of Rabbis and Cantors and for planning and leading two AJR/ARC-sponsored trips to Israel.
She will receive the award during a virtual celebration May 12.
“I felt very honored and truthfully, very humbled,” said Lader, reflecting on when she found out about the honor. “I do what I do because I enjoy it. The recognition is nice, but it’s also knowing that my work has made me feel good inside.”
AJR is a pluralistic rabbinical and cantorial school. ARC is the only American joint rabbinical and cantorial professional organization, according to its website.
As president of ARC, she made sure meetings throughout the year were organized to move committees forward, planned two creative liturgy student scholarships ARC sponsors for AJR students and connected with AJR for placement and support, she said.
“It’s been a wonderful challenge to think about where we were at a certain point in time, and then to think creatively and professionally about how we could move forward as an organization – professionally for ourselves, as well as take a place amongst other rabbinic and cantorial associations that are actively involved in social justice work throughout the country,” she said.
Her six years leading ARC and developing trips to Israel were efforts she enjoyed and found important.
“What keeps me doing it?” Lader asked. “Truthfully, I would call it a labor of love – but I don’t see it as labor. I see it as a wonderful opportunity to stay connected with my seminary, as well as to stay connected with my colleagues. It’s been a blessing for me, really.”
While most ARC presidents serve two- or four-year terms, Lader said she’s now ready to step aside and let someone else take on the role she cherished. She will end her term as president May 30, and following an upcoming vote, a new president will take over June 1.
Despite not staying on as president, she said her love for ARC and AJR keep her available to help anytime with the work she’s familiar with.
“I’m happy to be called upon for projects and to help move the next and new agendas forward in any way that I can,” said Lader, a Lakewood resident. “I’m working towards developing a trip to Israel within my own congregation, but certainly if I was called upon to help plan one as part of the Association of Rabbis and Cantors, I would be more than happy to step in and help.”