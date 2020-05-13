Vehicles pulled up at two locations on Fairmount Boulevard in Beachwood to celebrate Lag b’Omer with fire, food and camaraderie from a distance May 12.
Sunny skies and temperatures around 50 degrees made for cool conditions outside Yeshiva High School of Cleveland where the school’s spiritual mashgiach, Rabbi Yossi Bensoussan, manned the grill loaded with dozens of kosher hot dogs.
Volunteers wore masks and gloves at the drive-thru events that were planned in keeping with social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rabbi Yeshai Kutoff ordered 1,500 hot dogs to prepare for takeout consumption along with about 37 cases of individually bagged potato chips, ketchup and mustard pouches and 8-ounce water bottles.
“We had a great time,” Kutoff wrote in an email to the CJN after the three-hour event at the Beachwood boys’ school. “We served 1,243 people.”
Eric Kashdan of Canton and Yehuda Labinsky, 17, a senior from University Heights, tended to the blazing bonfire in the middle of the parking lot.
Tables set out with set-ups for the hot dogs and buns were at the edge of the parking lot.
Using diner-style etiquette, people in cars rolled down their window to place their orders and Chaim Nusssbaum, 12, called out the numbers as hot dogs were pulled off the grill, sandwiched and dropped into takeout bags for families.
Chaim’s father, Rabbi Shlomo Nussbaum, the school’s rebbe, handed out the bags to each family through the car window.
While the school was requesting online donations, the meals were given out for free.
On the way in, passengers received bumper stickers that depicted Yeshiva High School’s logo in black and gold.
At the center of the parking lot, Israeli native Noam Pizem, 14, a ninth grader at the school, who lives in University Heights, danced to traditional Israeli music.
At Congregation Shaarey Tikvah, vehicles lined up to donate food to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and to receive goody bags that Rabbi Scott B. Roland prepared.
Martha Silverton, executive director, worked with Frank George, the synagogue’s maintenance manager, filling wheelbarrows full of bags of donations.
Roland greeted families asking how they were as they pulled by, a fire in a steel bowl was burning and modern Israeli tunes were blaring from a speaker.
Shaarey Tikvah’s staff photographer, Brynna Fish, asked people to roll down their windows so she could document the visitors to the parade.
“I made 100 bags and we only had 7 left,” Roland wrote of the event. “We did give a bunch to the Beachwood police and firefighters who came through. My best guess is 80 cars. I almost took a picture of the food we collected, but did not in the end. There are several paper boxes, many grocery bags, and a few monetary donations.”