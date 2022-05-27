Chris Hastings, former head coach of the boys’ lacrosse team at Lake Catholic High School in Mentor, said he was unaware of the swastika on a player’s leg until after the game at Orange High School in Pepper Pike on May 16 had concluded.
Lake Catholic completed an investigation into the incident after an Orange High School student photographer captured the symbol on the player’s right calf. The investigation concluded that another player had drawn the symbol on his hand with eye black and stamped it onto the arm of two other players, who rubbed it off prior to the match, and the leg of a third, who was unaware of it until the middle of the match when he rubbed it off.
Hastings, who resigned on his own volition from his coaching positions with the high school’s lacrosse and soccer programs, said he became aware of the incident only after the game had concluded and brought it to the school’s attention.
In a emailed statement sent to the Cleveland Jewish News May 25, Shawn Acton of Kelley & Ferraro LLP in Cleveland wrote on behalf of Hastings: “Chris Hastings is a husband and father. Mr. Hastings has devoted a significant portion of his life educating and coaching children. Mr. Hastings was the head varsity coach of the Lake Catholic High School boy’s lacrosse team. It has been widely reported in the media that a Lake Catholic High School lacrosse player had an anti-Semitic symbol on the back of his calf during a lacrosse match between Lake Catholic High School and Orange High School on May 16, 2022.
“Mr. Hastings did not become aware of this symbol during the match. In addition, this incident was not reported to the referees before or during the match. Had Mr. Hastings noticed or otherwise became aware of this symbol during the match, he would have taken immediate action. Mr. Hastings became aware of the symbol shortly after the match concluded and immediately reported the incident to Lake Catholic High School. At no time did Lake Catholic request Mr. Hastings’ resignation from his position as head coach, he chose to resign on his own volition.
“It is Mr. Hastings’ understanding that Lake Catholic High School has undertaken an investigation of this matter and Mr. Hastings has been fully cooperative with that investigation. It is Mr. Hastings’ hope that all investigations bear all the facts and that all appropriate actions will be taken with respect to this incident.
“Hate comes in many forms, including but not limited to, racism and anti-Semitism. Mr. Hastings throughout his life has personally condemned hate in all forms. It is Mr. Hastings hope that this incident sheds light on the problem of hate in our society. We as a people can always to better.”
Orange High School defeated visiting Lake Catholic, 19-7, in the Division II tournament lacrosse game May 16 when the incident occurred.