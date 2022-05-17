James Pasch, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League in Cleveland, called incidents involving a swastika and racial slurs during a boys lacrosse game between Mentor Lake Catholic High School and Orange High School on May 16 antisemitic and “acts of hate.”

Orange defeated visiting Lake Catholic, 19-7, in a Division II postseason tournament game, but the win was overshadowed by antisemitic imagery and slurs. A May 17 Facebook post shared that a player from Lake Catholic sported a swastika on his right calf and a parent had called a former Orange player the antisemitic slur “kike.”

“First off, the act itself of both the student who had a swastika on his leg as well as a parent hurling an antisemitic slur, both acts are antisemitism, and they’re acts of hate,” Pasch told the Cleveland Jewish News May 17. “And there is no place for them on the athletic field or anywhere in our society.”

After the incident was reported to the ADL office, Pasch said they reached out to Orange High School to offer assistance to them and their players as well as applaud the calmness and maturity of the players while facing a difficult situation.

He said they also reached out to Lake Catholic, which was very responsive and taking the matter seriously. The ADL will have an in-person meeting with Lake Catholic leadership in the coming days, Pasch said.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association, which both schools are members of, was unaware of the incident until the CJN sought comment. Tim Stried, the director of media relations, told the CJN the organization would follow its process to look into the incident and reach out to the teams and officials involved.

Adele Fowler, whose son, Tony Fatica, is a senior and plays attack and midfield for Orange, said she did not know about the incident until the coach emailed parents May 17. Fowler, who is not Jewish, told the CJN, her son said the swastika was drawn on using eye black.

“I will tell you the fans were not inappropriate,” Fowler said.

She said she felt badly for all involved and she praised the response of the Orange coach, who told the players to keep their mouths shut and to be respectful as they passed the Lake Catholic players at the end of the game.

“I cannot say I heard anyone use a racial slur. I did not,” she said, “I feel sorry, for everybody involved.”

Orange Superintendent Lynn Campbell sent a letter to Orange families May 17 to address the incident: “It is with great sadness that I write to inform you of an incident that occurred last night on campus during the men’s lacrosse game against Mentor Lake Catholic High School. Our players reported seeing a swastika painted on the leg of a Lake Catholic player, and subsequently, alumni and parents reported that a visitor was using racist slurs toward our team.”

Letter from Orange Superintendent May 17, 2022 Dear Orange Families, It is with great sadness that I write to inform you of an incident that occurred last night on campus during the men’s lacrosse game against Mentor Lake Catholic High School. Our players reported seeing a swastika painted on the leg of a Lake Catholic player, and subsequently, alumni and parents reported that a visitor was using racist slurs toward our team. I have spoken to the President of Lake Catholic who shared that he and the Diocese are aware of the magnitude of this situation. He confirmed that they are addressing the incidents, and he is very apologetic and obviously, does not approve of these behaviors. It is important to note that student discipline is confidential, so it is likely that we will not be made aware of this player’s consequences. Please know that safety is our top priority, and the Board does not tolerate discrimination or harassment. Furthermore, we understand the devastating impact these incidents have on kids and our community. Therefore, our players will be informed about the support we have for them as they try to understand and process this incident. I am proud of how our athletes took the high road and played with dignity, winning this playoff match in a landslide amidst such upsetting circumstances. Here at Orange, we are proud of and celebrate our diversity, and we are very proud of all of our fine students. Sincerely, Dr. Lynn Campbell Superintendent

Statement from the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland Tuesday, May 17, 2022 Statement regarding Lake Catholic High School Administrators at Lake Catholic High School have been made aware of the very serious allegations of anti-Semitism involving a player on the school’s varsity lacrosse team as well as a Lake Catholic fan during the game against Orange High School yesterday evening. The behaviors alleged are reprehensible and contrary to the Gospel values that Lake Catholic works so hard to promote. Lake Catholic is currently conducting an investigation into the matter in order to gather all the facts. Once the investigation is completed, appropriate action will be taken to address the matter. Lake Catholic and the Diocese of Cleveland condemn anti-Semitism in any form and extends its sincere apologies to the Orange High School community for the hurt they are experiencing as a result of what has been reported.

Orange was scheduled to play at top-seeded Chagrin Falls in a second-round game May 17.

Staff Reporter Jane Kaufman contributed to this story.

This is a developing story.