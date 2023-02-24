With tryouts underway and a new season of boys’ lacrosse set to start March 17, Lake Catholic High School in Mentor will not have a team this year as the school has been unable to secure a coach.
Former head coach Chris Hastings resigned at the conclusion of the 2022 season, which ended when Lake Catholic lost to Orange High School in Pepper Pike, 19-7, in a May 16 Division II tournament lacrosse game that became overshadowed by reports of a Lake Catholic player with a swastika on his calf and a fan using “coarse and profane language,” according to previous reports in the Cleveland Jewish News.
“Lake Catholic was actively recruiting a lacrosse coach for the 2023 season with the intention of fielding a team,” Nancy Fishburn, executive director of communications for the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland, wrote in a Feb. 24 email to the CJN. “However, the school was unable to secure a coach and, consequently, unable to field a team this season. It is Lake Catholic’s intention to continue its search for a coach and to field a team next season.”
According to the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s website, the first day of coaching and tryouts for the 2023 boys lacrosse season was Feb. 20 and the regular season begins March 17.
During the May 16 game at Orange, Rachel Glazer, a student photographer for Orange, had captured pictures of a visiting player with a swastika on his calf and fans reported hearing a parent using an antisemitic slur.
Through an investigation, the Diocese and high school came to the determination that a senior player had drawn the swastika on his hand with eye black and stamped it onto three other players as a prank. While two players noticed and removed the mark prior to the game, the player with the mark on his calf was not aware until it was brought to his attention during the game and attempted to remove it.
The investigation also noted that no evidence of an antisemitic slur was found, but an adult acting as a photographer for the team had used “coarse and profane language” in a verbal exchange with individuals associated with Orange. The adult was prohibited from acting in an official capacity for the school
The report also laid out an action plan which included a mandatory educational program developed by the Maltz Museum in Beachwood for all players to participate in and assigning community service to the senior player responsible for the “prank,” who was barred from walking at graduation.
Days prior to the results of the investigation, former head coach Chris Hastings resigned “on his own volition” from his coaching positions with the high school’s lacrosse and soccer programs. In a statement shared at the time from Shawn Acton of Kelley & Ferraro LLP in Cleveland on behalf Hastings, he said the coach only became aware of the incident after the game had concluded and brought it to the school’s attention.
At the time of the incident, Orange lacrosse head coach Tom Mitchen told the CJN he estimated about half or more of the 2022 team was Jewish.
The Orange City School Board of Education responded to the incident Aug. 8 with the approval of a diversity pledge to be adopted into their athletic code of conduct and read aloud at the beginning of every varsity home game.
According to ArbiterSports, a platform used by schools to schedule games, the Orange boys’ lacrosse varsity team will begin its season with a scrimmage at GlenOak High School in Canton at 6 p.m. March 16. Its first home game when the pledge may be read is scheduled for 6 p.m. April 6 against Canfield High School.