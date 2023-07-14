The Lake County Captains, a minor league affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, will host a Jewish Heritage Night at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 in Eastlake. The Captains will face the South Bend Cubs, the minor league affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. The Cleveland Jewish News is the presenting sponsor of Jewish Heritage Night.
Doug Rich, ticket sales manager for the Lake County Captains, discussed with the Cleveland Jewish News the evening and what attendees have to look forward to.
“We’ve done a Jewish Heritage Night in the past, but I came on to the Captains in February and I made that something that I really wanted to do,” Rich said.
His background is in the Jewish community, having worked at BBYO prior, he said.
“This is something that really hit close to home that I wanted to be able to give back to my community and find a really awesome opportunity to bring everyone together,” he explained. “Working in BBYO, it’s a pluralistic organization, yet I felt like I was just getting started in bringing the entire community together, from Reform to Orthodox, and I think this is another avenue for me to continue to do that.”
Jews have always been significant figures within baseball, Rich said.
“They make up some of the best players of all time, like Sandy Koufax, Hank Greenberg, the list goes on; Ian Kinsler to be more recent, and it’s the one sport that Jews have always been able to excel at, yet I don’t think we prop it up as much as we should as a Jewish community,” he said.
Hosting Jewish Heritage Night is a way to start showcasing baseball as a point of pride in the Jewish community, that it is part of Jewish history, and how one can celebrate it, he said.
A kosher food package is available and will include a ticket to the game and food from Milky Way Cleveland in South Euclid, Rich said. The menu will consist of a falafel platter, hummus, tahini, Israeli salad and dessert.
A portion of the night’s proceeds will be donated to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.
Rich is currently looking for rabbis to throw out the first pitch.
“We want 18 rabbis all lined up on the pitcher’s mound and all throw out the first pitch,” he said. “We’re also going to sing the ‘Hatikvah’ pre-game, with the American National Anthem. So that’s something we’ll start off the game with, which I think will be really cool.”
Looking forward, Rich hopes to make this an annual occasion and an even bigger event, he said.
“I’m partnering with key organizations within the community in order to make this night great, but also to build upon it for the future,” Rich explained. “I plan to have this night only grow from here for years to come.”