The Lake County Recorder has apologized to the regional director of the Anti-Defamation League after a Twitter post she retweeted came to his attention – comparing Nazi tactics to the COVID-19 vaccine.
Recorder Becky Lynch removed the tweet – which showed two Nazis holding a child at gunpoint – and apologized in a Nov. 2 email to ADL Regional Director James Pasch for reposting the anti-vaccination post originated by Dr. Vladimir Zev Zelenko, an Orthodox Jewish physician who had ties to former President Donald Trump.
“The caption compared the ideology of medical experimentation using children with the ideology behind the Holocaust, which was immeasurably heinous,” Lynch wrote in her apology to Pasch.
The caption on Zelenko’s tweet states: “The ideology that drove the Holocaust is the same ideology that drives human abortion. The idea that some lives matter less.” It had an accompanying box featuring the following text: “This time around we are all Jews. Rise up and resist. Say no to the poison shot.”
WKYC News3 first reported the post Nov. 1, bringing it to Pasch’s attention.
“The point intended was that it is wrong to harm children. But the post came too close to the unimaginable, on all fronts, and so it was taken down,” Lynch wrote in her apology to Pasch. “This was obviously to draw attention to the dire consequence and impending outcome. As a matter of drawing attention to saving the lives of innocent children from the evils of abortion and medical experimentation, this was an extreme plea to stop the atrocity.
Lynch continued in her apology to Pasch, “But the message was terribly offensive because of the comparison. No one is able to see the similarity between the ideologies driving these horrible things. For this albeit unintentional confusion and complete mistake on my part, I am deeply sorry. I did not make the connection of the offensive comparison and now, through the lens of hindsight, cannot express more remorse. I pray that those whom I offended can forgive me.”
Pasch told the Cleveland Jewish News Nov. 5, “I’ve said this time and time again it feels like over the course of the entire last year-and-a-half, since the pandemic broke out, which is, there is no comparison ever to be made between health protocols and Nazi Germany.
“And every single time we make that comparison, we dishonor the memories of the 6 million Jews that were murdered at the hands of the Nazis. It simply has to stop. The only thing that we should be comparing Nazis to are Nazis.”
Pasch said he is “glad that since this came to light that Miss Lynch has retracted the comment on her social media page and has apologized about using the comparison.”
Lynch, a Trump-supporting Republican according to her campaign website, was elected to her second term in November 2020. She faced a challenge from immediate predecessor, Anne M. Radcliffe, for the seat.
Pasch said he appreciated her apology, “And I certainly hope that elected officials across the political spectrum … take notice and stop making those types of comments.”
Lynch forwarded a statement to the CJN, which reads in part, “I respect and love the Jewish people and would never intentionally offend them or anyone.” She added that the post expressed her personal opinion and not that of the county.