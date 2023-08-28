The next general membership luncheon for the Lake County Retired Teacher Association will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 12 at the Mentor United Methodist Church at 8600 Euclid Ave.
The association is to “keep the connections” amongst peers and meets five times a year for luncheons and hosts several dine to donate fundraisers to support scholarships to give to seniors going into the education, according to a news release.
The social time begins at 11, with a program, “Haunted Willoughby,” at 11:30 a.m. presented by Cathi Weber.
Donations will be collected for Project Hope for the Homeless. Mixed fruit cups, bottled water and toilet paper are needed, the release stated.
Deadline to RSVP is Sept. 1. To RSVP, send a check payable to “LCRTA” for $16.50 to Karen Sawitke, 9399 Johnnycakes Road, Mentor, OH 44060.
For more information about the association, visit lakecountyrta.weebly.com/.