Lake Erie College in Painesville honored the donations of its top donors at the Donors of Distinction event Dec. 4. The donors include Dana and Sherry Dennis, Sue (Schoedinger) Ellis, The Lincoln Family, Gretchen Reed, The Marion G. Resch Foundation and Nancy Stillwagon.
During the event, the donors were inducted into the college’s Tower Society, a society recognizing donors who have cumulatively given $1 million and greater to the school, said the release.
“The impact of these transformational gifts has touched generations of Lake Erie College students and helped ensure the College continues to grow and flourish, now and forever,” said Lake Erie College President Brian D. Posler said, in the release. “From funding scholarships and capital improvements, to growing the endowment, the generosity and giving of our Tower Society members has changed the face of Lake Erie College and we are incredibly thankful for their support.”
The college is attempting to raise $40 million in an effort called Now & Forever, the Campaign for Lake Erie College, which has already made $17.5 million.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3Yr8zGw.