Lake Erie College was ranked as one of the nation’s top colleges for its online master’s in business programs and 10th in the state of Ohio by OnlineMastersDegrees.org, according to a news release.
The college was analyzed with over 7,700 accredited universities using data from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System. Important data points included academic counseling services, career placement services, student to faculty ratio, tuition, percent of students receiving school-based aid and the amount of school-based aid per student.
“We are extremely proud and honored to have earned this award,” Jenni Kinnaird, dean of the college and of the School of Business, said in the release. “There was no singular architect to our success. This was a complete team effort by our faculty, staff and students who all believe in the mission of our college.”
To be eligible for a ranking a university must hold active regional accreditation and have at least one partially online master’s program in the ranking subject, the release said.