The theater department at Lake Erie College in Painesville will present an original play about life in the United States over the last year living with the COVID-19 pandemic from March 25 to March 28. In addition to the four live performances, there will also be a live stream on opening night.
Called “Stories from a Pandemic,” the show will use the words of real people as the basis for the script – verbatim-style. Produced and directed by Jerry Jaffe, professor of theater, Jaffe lived in New Zealand for years, where he produced, directed and taught this style of theatre.
According to a news release, verbatim theatre uses personal interviews and publicly presented statements found in the press and online to create a script based on real comments about the impacts of the pandemic. The case actively participated in collecting these statements, as Jaffe pulls the research into a coherent performance.
“Some of these stories are really tragic and the effect of hearing them presented in this format is very moving,” Jaffe said in the release.
The ensemble for “Stories in a Pandemic” featuring a combination of students, alumni and community actors, including students, Jermaie Burge, Kayla Clark and Cameron Zona; alumnni, Jordan Renee Malin; and local actors, Robert Haag and Vince Wilson. Set and lights will be done by alum Julie Harter. Sayali Collins will serve as stage manager. The March 25 live stream will be produced by alumnus Matt Sucre.
Rehearsals and performances are being staged in accordance with Ohio regulations and Lake Erie College’s COVID-19 protocols, featuring social distancing, mask wearing and contact tracing as part of the rehearsal process. Live performances will have limited seating, due to the state’s live performance attendance cap at 15%. Seated patrons must maintain a minimum social distance of 12 feet whenever possible. The show will also not have an intermission, due to ReStartOhio’s guidelines, and runs for approximately an hour.
There is no cost to attend the live show or to view the live stream, but the theater department is accepting donations.
Due to limited seating, contact Jaffe for ticketing information at 440-375-7451.