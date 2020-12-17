Lake Health joined University Hospitals to establish itself as UH’s Lake County flagship community-based health care provider.
The Lake Health board of trustees and University Hospitals board of directors approved the agreement Dec. 16. Completion is subject to regulatory approval. The move will make health care and services for patients in Lake County and surrounding communities more convenient.
“Our goal has been, and continues to be, to provide access to the highest quality care for the people of Lake County and surrounding communities, right here at home,” Cynthia Moore-Hardy, president and CEO of Lake Health, said in a Dec. 17 news release. “Joining UH will enable us to enhance existing health care services close to home and continue to improve health outcomes for the community.”
This will build on UH’s legacy of expanding services at community hospitals and ensuring convenient access to health care. UH will work closely with Lake Health’s board, physicians, leadership, employees and volunteers to bring investments that will benefit the communities served and enhance facilities, equipment and services. UH will also provide technology, innovative practices, clinical research and other initiatives.
“We look forward to enhancing services and programs for residents in and around Lake County, improving access to specialized care, and to extending Lake Health’s long-standing tradition of providing patient-focused health care close to home,” UH CEO Thomas F. Zenty III said in the release. “The benefits gained through becoming part of UH will lead to greater value and lower costs of care for Lake Health’s patients.”
Lake Health began exploring strategic partnership options earlier in 2020.
“As part of our mission, Lake Health has been dedicated to compassionate care, delivered when and where people need it most,” Lake Health CEO Moore-Hardy said in the release. “We are carrying that same commitment into the future as part of UH. This partnership was a natural coming together for two organizations that share a strong commitment to providing patients with high-quality care and bettering the communities we serve. And even as we’re excited about this future, we can reassure our current Lake Health patients that they will still be able to receive outstanding care from the same doctors and nurses in the same locations, using the same insurance plan that they do today.”
UH will honor existing affiliations with Lake Health, its employed physicians and independent physicians affiliated with Lake Health, and offer access to UH clinical trials, training and education.
Lake Health’s team members will transition to become UH employees following regulatory approval of the transaction. UH has committed to provide equivalent or better benefits and credit for time served.
“We welcome Lake Health’s physicians, caregivers and employees to UH, who we respect for their talents and the commitment we share with them to excellence in care for the patients we serve,” Dr. Cliff A. Megerian, UH president, said in the release. “UH looks forward to collaborating with Lake Health’s medical staff, both employed and independent physicians, to enhance healthcare services for the local community.”