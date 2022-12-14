Lakeland Community College received a Regionally Aligned Priorities in Delivering Skills grant totaling more than $165,000 from the Ohio Department of Higher Education.
The ODHE grant will pay for new equipment in nursing, histotechnology, geospatial technology and dental hygiene classrooms, according to a news release.
The grant is designed to support postsecondary institutions’ development projects and to make strategic regional investments in equipment and facilities, the release said. Lakeland Community College has multiple programs that provide education and job training based on the needs of the region.
“We’ve worked with our community partners in the medical field to identify what equipment is needed to properly educate and train our students prior to graduation,” said Lakeland dean of health technologies Regina Prosser, in the release. “Our students having access to state-of-the-art equipment will prepare them for the workforce and make them even more suitable candidates for area employers.”
Geospatial technology is considered one of three industries with a high demand for growth within the next decade, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
“The GIS industry is continually growing and the technology is always advancing. Lakeland is already ahead of the curve by offering a geospatial technology program,” said Barb Friedt, dean of applied studies at Lakeland, in the release. “Upgrading our training equipment will give our students more of an advantage when job searching.”