The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Beachwood held its 14th annual Stop the Hate Youth Speak Out and Youth Sing Out Awards Ceremony April 13 and awarded $100,000 to Northeast Ohio middle and high school students, teachers and schools for speaking out against bias and discrimination through essays and group songs.
The program opened with a video from Milton and Tamar Maltz, co-founders of the Maltz Museum and creators of the Stop the Hate program.
“It’s not a very pretty story, but it was my first encounter with what I call antisemitism in that era,” Milton Maltz said as he recounted his experience of being called a “Christ killer” at the age of 5. “Once you’ve been a victim of hate, you have a feeling that other kids need help,.”
The annual contest has awarded $1.4 million in scholarships, prizes and anti-bias education grants, with over 45,000 students across 12 counties participating since inception.
This year, over 2,000 students and schools participated in the essay and song writing contests and will receive a congratulatory Upstander Certificate. With 32 schools participating in Stop the Hate workshops this year, each will receive $900 anti-bias education grants from a pool of $30,000 to be used next year.
Throughout the program, attendees heard the essays from 11th- and 12th-grade finalists ranging in topics from racism, ableism, gender-based discrimination and religion-based discrimination who were competing for scholarship grants.
Jacqueline Hudak, an 11th-grader from Lakewood High School, won first place to win the $20,000 scholarship and $5,000 grant to her school with her essay on the body shaming she experienced in female sports.
Maraja Moss, a 12th-grader from Jackson High School, came in second place to receive a $10,000 scholarship and a $2,000 grant for her school as she shared her experience with racism. Sanjana Katiyar, an 11th grader from Strongsville High School, came in third, receiving a $5,000 scholarship and a $2,000 grant for her school with her essay on the stigmatization of menstration.
Seven other finalists shared their essays and received a $1,000 scholarship and a $500 grant for their school.
Students in grade sixth through 10 also submitted essays for a chance to win a first-place $400 cash prize or second-place $100 cash prize.
First-place winners included Juliet Richards, Hudson Middle School; Jocelyn Sesnowitz, Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood; Ida Chang, Beachwood Middle School; Michael McNally, Mayfield High School; and Benjamin Ralph, Walsh Jesuit High School in Stow.
Second place winners included Mattia Sturnam, Rocky River Middle School; Anachal Nassar, Hathaway Brown in Shaker Heights; Chelsea Gipson, Monticello Middle School in Cleveland Hegihts; Anah Khan, Beachwood High School; and Asia Howard, Twinsburg High School.
The song writing competition in conjunction with Roots of American Music is split into two categories, high school and middle school, awarding an anti-bias education grant to the winning schools of each category in the amounts of $3,500 for first place and $2,000 for second place.
For the middle-school competition, Lisa Blasko’s seventh-grade class at Garfield Middle School in Lakewood came in first place with its song, “Tell Me (My Life Matters)” with teaching artist Charlie Mosbrook.
Mollie Lockwood’s 6th grade class at Clark Elementary School placed second with “Revenge is Not The Way” with teaching artist Sam Hooper.
In the high-school competition, Nicole Majercak’s first-period class at Beachwood High School placed first with “Speak Out” with teaching artist Taylor Lamborn.
In second place was Sarah Hodge’s civics 2.0 class from Glenville High School in Cleveland with “Skittles” with teaching artist Charlie Mosbrook.
Two teachers were named as the Stop the Hate teachers of the year, Nicole Majercak from Beachwood High School and Vickie Orozco from Newton D. Baker School of Arts in Cleveland, who each received a $1,000 cash prize.