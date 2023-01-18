The Mayfield Heights Police Department identified the suspect involved in an incident where two Lander Elementary School students were approached and offered a ride, according to the department’s Jan. 18 Facebook post.
On Jan. 17, two students were offered a ride home while walking home from school by an adult. After they said no, he went back to his car and left the area. The children ran home and told their parents who contacted Mayfield Heights Police and Lander Elementary School administration to report the incident.
Police shared information about the investigation to Facebook, asking anyone with information to come forward.
Detectives have interviewed the suspect and confirmed he was in the area to pick up his daughter from an after-care program at Lander Elementary School.
Once the investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the prosecutor to determine if any charges will be filed against the man.
“This was a great example of neighbors in the community working together with officers to identify the person involved,” the post read.