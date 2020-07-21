Harlan Diamond, president and founder of Landerhaven and Executive Caterers in Mayfield Heights – the home to thousands of weddings, bar mitzvah and bat mitzvah parties, corporate events and other celebrations for 60 years – has entered into a purchase agreement to sell his businesses to Driftwood Restaurants & Catering.
“This has been my life, literally,” Diamond, 86, said in a news release. “It’s given me such joy to play a small part in the major milestones of so many people in and around Cleveland. I’ve been surrounded by an amazing team and community and consider myself so fortunate to have created a legacy in Cleveland that nearly everyone has been to at some point.
“But 60 years is a long time, and I’m ready to leave this beloved space into someone else’s capable hands. I’ve spent a lot of time getting to know Scott, Chris and the Driftwood team and retire knowing Landerhaven will thrive under their watchful guidance, care and leadership.”
Scott D. Kuhn is founder and CEO of Driftwood and Chris Hodgson is president of Driftwood Catering.
The purchase agreement means there is strong intent for the sale to finalize assuming the due-diligence period passes with no serious issues, according to the release. If the sale becomes final, which all parties are planning for, Driftwood and Executive Caterers will work closely to ensure a smooth transition, the release said.
“I’ve been in this business long enough to know Harlan’s lasting legacy and what he’s done for our industry,” Kuhn, said in the release. “We’d consider it a great privilege and honor to see to it that first-class hospitality not only continues, but flourishes at Landerhaven for the next 60 years.”
Hodgson added in the release, “The last thing a bride or anyone planning an event wants to hear is news that may impact them personally. We’re in the hospitality business after all, and take great pride in caring for all of our clients and their needs. If we proceed, and I believe we will, we will take great care of both clients and staff without interruption, just as Harlan would.”
If all plans move accordingly, Driftwood plans to immediately renovate Landerhaven, according to the release. The organization plans to work around existing events without any disruption, plus take advantage of some of the natural downtime due to the COVID-19 pandemic so by early 2021 a rebranded and updated Landerhaven will be fully complete, the release said.
If the sale moves forward, Driftwood would become one of the largest caterers in Ohio, according to the release.
Driftwood operates the following restaurants: Bin 216 at 1515 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland, Cibreo Italian Kitchen at 1438 Euclid Ave., Green Rooster Farms at 2033 E. 14th St., Republic Food + Drink at 1425 Euclid Ave. and Welshfield Inn at 13975 Main Market Road in Burton. Driftwood also operates concession stands inside Playhouse Square theaters.
Landerhaven is at 6111 Landerhaven Drive.