For many, 2020 was a year of pulling back from financial risks due to the unexpected and dangerous nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But for Driftwood Hospitality – formerly known as Driftwood Restaurants & Catering – 2020 featured one of the greatest gambles the company has taken.
Driftwood purchased Landerhaven, the almost 100,000-square-foot event venue at 6111 Landerhaven Drive in Mayfield Heights, last August. An about nine-month process of renovations immediately commenced, headed by Driftwood’s founder and CEO Scott Kuhn and president Chris Hodgson.
The property had been owned by Executive Caterers at Landerhaven, guided by founder and former president Harlan Diamond, for almost 40 years. Diamond, the inaugural recipient of the Cleveland Jewish News 18 Difference Makers’ Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015, retired last year after almost 70 years in the catering business.
“Like many buildings that have been here for nearly 60 years, the space had gotten a little tired,” Kuhn said about the former country club property. “The bones were great, and with such a wonderful history here at Landerhaven, it just needed a little dust off and refresh.”
While Kuhn and Hodgson said the opportunity to buy Landerhaven was one they couldn’t pass up, the moment in time the $2.5 million purchase and pricey renovations were made were far from beneficial. In-person events were banned in fear of spreading the lethal COVID-19 virus. The pandemic only grew worse as fall turned to winter, leaving Kuhn and Hodgson wondering if the venue’s bread and butter of physical events would ever return.
“It has been a roller coaster,” Kuhn said. “There were moments where we weren’t sure if our company would be here in the beginning.”
Driftwood also operates restaurants and concession stands in Cleveland and Burton, all of which experienced a severe impact due to the pandemic.
Driftwood persevered, completing its head-to-toe face lift of its entertainment space, boasting all around upgrades, a brightened interior, cutting-edge technology, outdoor areas, new furniture and dishware, along with a showroom and upgrades to the kosher kitchen. The company also brought in its own floral company and bakery and its catering company prepares its diverse menu in-house.
Kuhn and Hodgson watched as its reopening May 1 kicked off a busy schedule for the venue. Now, Landerhaven hosts events almost every weekend and throughout the week, Hodgson said.
The entire building can fit about 2,000 people and host four separate events at once.
“Now that people are feeling safer coming out and having events, we have the facility, we have the space, we have the different ballrooms to be able to allow them to come and have their parties,” Hodgson said.
Driftwood employs around 800 or 900 full-time and part-time staff across Landerhaven, its restaurants and catering company. Driftwood has over 200 full-time and part-time employees at Landerhaven specifically.
Now that the renovations are complete and the pandemic has eased a bit to allow for in-person events, Kuhn and Hodgson just need to look around the modern space and see their staff hard at work to remind themselves that this is what they toiled for.
“The risk has paid off emotionally right now,” Kuhn said. “The business-side has to kick in and pay off financially. ... This is something that Chris and I will be able to look back on and remember what a great experience it’s been and ultimately making the best of a very, very difficult time.”