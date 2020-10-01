Three years ago, racism and anti-Semitism came to a peak in Charlottesville, Va., when white supremacists and hate group members held a rally in the city in August 2017.
Violence ensued, including a self-identified white supremacist from Maumee ramming his car into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing one and injuring 19 others.
Justice is still being sought today against the white supremacists and instigators of the violence, specifically in a federal case led by Amy Spitalnick, executive director of Integrity First for America, and Roberta Kaplan, a commercial and civil rights litigation lawyer and founding partner at Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP.
In a virtual event Sept. 21 moderated by Yvette McGee Brown, former Ohio Supreme Court justice, Kaplan and Spitalnick discussed what brought them to start the lawsuit, its current status and future. The event was co-sponsored by organizations including JewishColumbus, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati.
“What we saw in Charlottesville three years ago really was a harbinger of the cycle of violence that’s followed,” Spitalnick said
Integrity First for America is a New York City nonpartisan nonprofit organization that uses the court system against those who contradict principles of democracy, according to its website. Spitalnick, the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors, said she remains haunted by the detail that on the second day of the rally, a Saturday, the marchers – many toting semiautomatic weapons – surrounded a small, local synagogue in downtown Charlottesville while it observed Shabbat services.
“That synagogue was home to a Torah scroll that was saved from Nazi Germany decades ago, and here in America in 2017, it was once again under Nazi threat,” Spitalnick said. “Few things illustrate the horror of what happened in Charlottesville than I think that anecdote.”
What got Kaplan involved in the lawsuit was an inner call to make change when it seemed to her no one else was. She had watched the rally unfold on TV, alongside members of her brand-new law firm, and she realized she had to do something.
“I was worried, given the disruption in our country and the divisiveness already that authorities would not be able to focus on it for political and other reasons,” said Kaplan, who grew up in the Cleveland area and whose firm is based in New York City. “It occurred to me immediately as a civil lawyer that it was my duty to do that.”
After making a call to a friend in Charlottesville, Kaplan flew there days later with a list of people to talk to, many of whom became plaintiffs in the case.
“We told them at that time, ‘Look, if you need money quickly ... this is not the case for you,’” Kaplan said. “‘This case is going to take a long time. We’re not sure at the end of the day whether any of these defendants will actually get the assets to satisfy the judgments. But we believe that this is the case that is the most important. Rather than going after the police force or the University of Virginia arguably for not doing enough on Friday night, we want to go after the people who are directly responsible.’”
In the lawsuit, Kaplan is working to prove the white nationalists broke a law called the KKK Act of 1871.
“It says that if ... a bunch of private people conspire to commit racially motivated violence, then that is illegal under the act, and someone can bring a civil claim for redress,” Kaplan said.
Kaplan, Spitalnick and IFA obtained the white nationalists’ private messages sent over Discord after subpoenaing the messaging service. The need for anonymity and constant social media usage, Kaplan and Spitalnick have noticed, has been a trend with the Charlottesville case and white supremacy cases across the globe.
While reading message after message, Kaplan relayed a message to the audience.
“Anyone who’s watching this, who thinks that as a Jew, they’re not coming after you, is sorely mistaken,” she said. “Eighty-five percent of their hatred is – believe it or not – directed at Jews. Please don’t think that any of us are immune, because our skin happens to look white. They do not think we’re white. They hate us as much, if not more, than any minority group out there.”
The case is scheduled to go to trial in the spring. Deborah Lipstadt, Dorot Professor of Modern Jewish History and Holocaust studies at Emory University in Atlanta, will testify and relate the white nationalists’ words and actions to anti-Semites throughout history and Nazis.
“This case provides such a concrete way to do something about the scourge of white supremacy, hate, anti-Semitism and racism in this country,” Spitalnick said. “It certainly is about holding (the white nationalists) accountable, winning justice for our plaintiffs, and bankrupting and dismantling these groups through the large civil judgments. It’s also about making clear publicly that there will be very real consequences for being part of these racist, violent conspiracies.”