The team behind Larder Delicatessen & Bakery in Cleveland’s Hingetown neighborhood failed to advance to the finalist round for a James Beard Foundation’s James Beard Award in Best Chef: Great Lakes category.
Finalists are Omar Anani of Saffron De Twah in Detroit; Diana Dávila of Mi Tocaya Antojería in Chicago; Tim Flores and Genie Kwon of Kasama in Chicago; Andy Hollyday of Selden Standard in Detroit; and Sarah Welch of Marrow in Detroit. They were announced March 29.
The award market covers chefs in Ohio, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.
Comprised of owners chef Jeremy Umansky, his wife, Allie La Valle-Umanksy, and their business partner, Kenny Scott, Larder opened at 1455 W. 29th St. in 2018. Umansky previously told the Cleveland Jewish News after they were named as semifinalists that even representing Cleveland as a semifinalist has weight in the culinary world – showing young chefs that Cleveland still has high-quality opportunities.
“Something like this has so much impact as a whole,” Umansky said. “What the James Beard Foundation does is it recognizes a standard of quality, saying here are the best 20 restaurants in a four state area. That carries a lot of weight in itself. Especially in a city like Cleveland that is considered an underdog – saying there are fantastic, world-class chefs and restaurants right here. ... Young cooks can see that they don’t have to leave Cleveland to work for a James Beard nominated chef. They can continue to invest in Cleveland.”
Larder, and Umansky individually, have been nominated for James Beard awards in past years, with Umansky’s book, “Koji Alchemy: Rediscovering the Magic of Mold-Based Fermentation,” advancing to the finalist round for the reference, history and scholarship category in 2022, but did not win. The book was written with Rich Shih.
Additionally, Brandon Chrostowski, founder, president and CEO of EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute, has continued to the next round for a James Beard Award in the outstanding restaurateur category, according to the March 29 announcement.
Chrostowski is competing against Greg Dulan of Dulan’s Soul Food Kitchen, Dulan’s on Crenshaw and Dulanville in Los Angeles; Aaron Hoskins, Sarah Simmons and Elie Yigo of CITY GRIT Hospitality Group (smallSUGAR, CITY GRIT, Il Focolare Pizzeria), Columbia, S.C.; Yenvy and Quynh Pham of Phở Bắc Sup Shop, Phởcific Standard Time and The Boat in Seattle; and Ellen Yin of High Street Hospitality Group (Fork, a.kitchen + bar, High Street, and others) in Philadelphia.
EDWINS was launched in 2007. Culinary Club classes began in 2011 at the Grafton Correctional Institution and the physical restaurant on Cleveland’s Shaker Square opened in 2013. Chrostowski was also nominated for the category in 2022.
Winners for both categories, and more, will be announced at a June 5 ceremony at the Lyric Opera in Chicago.
To see a full list of all categories, visit jamesbeard.org/awards.