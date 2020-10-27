With a week until Election Day, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose assured Ohioans it will happen as planned while keeping residents safe.
LaRose said all county boards of elections will follow a health and safety checklist, which includes a separate entrance and exit door, leaving doors open and frequent cleaning of surfaces.
“If you feel comfortable going to the grocery store, you should feel comfortable going to the voting place,” he said.
LaRose said 3.2 million voters have already requested an absentee ballot, surpassing the 1.6 million Ohioans who did so in 2016. Voters still have time to request an absentee ballot by the deadline on Oct. 31.
Unofficial results will be reported on Election Day in addition to the amount of outstanding ballots. Board of elections have 10 days to receive the ballots after Election Day.
If people believe they are seeing intentional disinformation regarding voting, LaRose encouraged them to report it to the secretary of state’s office. Reports can be made at ohiosos.gov.
Earlier in the year, LaRose had tried to postpone the primary election but was blocked in court from doing so. Former Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton then signed a state order to close the polls, which prevented the primary election from being held March 17.