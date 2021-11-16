Mordechai Rennert, who ran for the Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education in the Nov. 2 election and whose eligibility to vote was challenged, lives in University Heights and is eligible to vote, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has decided.
Rennert’s residency was challenged by Ryan Routh, a Cleveland Heights resident and member of the lay-led finance committee of the school district, after Rennert testified in a Monroe County, N.Y., lawsuit, “I live in Cleveland right now currently due to the COVID situation.” He said his “home is in Rochester.”
The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections was split 2-2 on whether Rennert should remain a voter, sending the challenge to LaRose.
In a letter addressed to Anthony W. Perlatti and Anthony N. Kaloger, director and deputy director of Cuyahoga County Board of Elections respectively, LaRose noted the challenge resulted from “a single source of evidence” and that Rennert testified before the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections that “he resides in University Heights and intends to remain there.”
In addition, LaRose wrote, Rennert voted in Ohio in the Nov. 3, 2020 general election and in the Aug. 3, 2021 special election, obtained an Ohio driver’s license Aug. 29, 2020, incorporated a business in Ohio and pays income tax in Ohio. He also noted that Rennert’s business card lists his employer in South Euclid.
“Moreover, he intends to build a house in Ohio, and he currently rents out his home in New York. His children attend school in Cleveland Heights,” LaRose wrote.
He said substantial evidence was produced showing Rennert lives in University Heights.
“As such, I do not believe the challenger has met the burden of proof to justify canceling Mr. Rennert’s registration,” LaRose wrote. “Therefore, I break the tie against the challenge. Mordechai Rennert will remain a qualified elector of Cuyahoga County.”
In the Nov. 2 election, Rennert finished with 2,687 votes, or 7.4%, and was not elected to the school board.
Routh attempted to protest Rennert’s eligibility for the ballot, but missed an Aug. 28 deadline and then sought to protest his legitimacy as a registered voter in Ohio.