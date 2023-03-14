Ohio’s Secretary of State Frank LaRose and other republican leaders from throughout the United States participated in a seminar trip Feb. 7 organized by the American Israel Education Foundation, which he said provided both cultural and political context while strengthening relationships with Israeli counterparts.
“This this trip was more personal, learning about the current situation in Israel and discussing our deep historical and diplomatic bonds and hopes for the future,” LaRose, who was making his fifth trip to Israel, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “As an elected leader, a state leader, supporting Israel just makes sense. As a Catholic, my faith commands me to stand with Israel. The Lord will bless Israel. From an economic and diplomatic standpoint, Israel is one of our closest allies and a true example of democracy.”
LaRose, who returned to the United States Feb. 13, took walking tours of historical sites and militarized zones, and visited Intel Jerusalem – a soon-to-be sister hub to the factories being built in New Albany in suburban Ohio.
“I’ve been proud to lead on important things to Ohio, and on important things to Israel,” LaRose said. “It’s clear to me that a bilateral relationship between the United States and Israel is absolutely crucial. The U.S. was the first to recognize Israel and has remained the most important ally Israel has. It’s important that our relationship stays strong, because every few years a new generation of leaders take up the torch. The purpose is to build a deeper bond and a deeper appreciation with American elected officials and build a deeper appreciation.”
LaRose also said he is fixed on “combating and opposing the BDS, boycott divest and sanction, anti-Israel movement that has emerged in the U.S. It’s thinly veiled antisemitism, emerging on college campuses, and is meant to weaken Israel. These things, they’re often cloaked as though it’s some sort of human rights effort, but at their core they’re meant to weaken Israel. Ohio and other states have stepped up to oppose the BDS movement.”
During the trip, LaRose explored the Western Wall tunnels and traveled to the Old City, which he said, “has an appreciation for complexities, crucial for the Jews, Christians and Muslims, although it presents a number of challenges.”
He also visited with members of the Knesset and received briefings from an Israel Defense Forces two-star general, going over many regional challenges Israel faces, not only with some of its neighbors, but with the larger geopolitical environment.
“A lot of Americans oversimplify these challenges,” LaRose said. “It’s not that simple. We had a trip to Ramallah and met with the Palestine Liberation Organization spokesperson, and what we heard from them is in conflict with what some of us believe. We visited with minority groups, the ultra-Orthodox, and had a wonderful experience, attending a Shabbat dinner with a family in Jerusalem.”
He said the next day they went to the Gaza border, where they are in constant threat of rocket attacks and danger.
“We talked to people there and they showed us a collection of rockets that had fallen in the farm fields and sometimes on their homes,” LaRose said. “They’ve had fatalities from rocket attacks. The iron dome is not 100% perfect and they only have a few seconds to take cover.”
He visited the Dead Sea region and Tel Aviv, and learned about the formation of the state of Israel 75 years ago and the Zionist movement. He went to the Lebanese border, where there is a tunnel that was uncovered two years ago, which Hezbollah dug under the border into Israel, LaRose said. He also went to the Syrian border and had lunch with the soldiers.
“The trip gave our partners a good understanding of why we should support Israel,” he said.
LaRose attended many briefings and educational events, and met with many delegates representing different groups, including the Director of the American Israel Political Action Committee-AIEF Israel, Cameron Brown, and Knesset members Ohad Tal and Sharen Haskel, Ibrahim Dalalshe, the executive director of the Horizon Center for Political Studies and Media Outreach. He toured Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust museum, and made a stop at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.
LaRose did manage to break away from the delegation long enough to do something he said he always wanted to do in a foreign city.
“One time, I got to do something personal,” he said. “I was able to go for a run in the old city of Jerusalem.”