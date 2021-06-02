Larry Crystal worked as a certified public accountant long before he decided to make the switch to law, joining a downtown Cleveland law firm in 1967 – McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal, Kleinman & Gibbons Co., LPA, which is now McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co., LPA.
Crystal, who died on May 30 at age 83, practiced for over 50 years as a transactional lawyer in mergers and acquisitions before retiring in 2020. But within those years practicing law, many local lawyers felt his impact – mentees and colleagues alike.
Ken Liffman, president and chairman of the board at McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co., LPA, joined the firm in 1979 and was managing principal from 1993 until 2017. Though he was hired by someone else, Liffman said Crystal became “like a brother” to him and served as his mentor.
“I worked my first five to 10 years with him, doing a tremendous amount of stuff together,” Liffman recalled. “He was a good man. There was an age difference between us, but he was a very great guy, a great lawyer and he’s sorely missed.”
With both Liffman and Crystal being namesakes of the firm, Liffman said they were “very close.” But as a lawyer, he said Crystal taught him foundational skills that aren’t learned in law school.
“You go to school, but there are layers upon layers you learn in your particular discipline,” he said. “He was a force in the firm and a force in my life. In any event, he was part of the culture of the firm. Larry was a wonderful, fun, bright and engaging guy. He was a guy’s guy. With 40 years of memories and some really fun times of life just happening, Larry was a mensch.”
Rob Glickman, managing principal at McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co., LPA, said he and Crystal were not only partners for almost 15 years, but they also shared an assistant when he first moved to the firm. Their offices were right next to each other.
“Larry was an old-school lawyer,” Glickman said. “I’ve had clients, especially from large metropolitan areas, that expect their lawyers be seen but not heard. But Larry had relationships with his clients and took pride in their successes and never belittled them.”
Crystal was fully authentic in how he carried himself, having “tremendous fun with people,” Glickman said.
“He liked being around his clients, talking about his family and was very proud of everyone’s successes,” he said. “If Larry had his way, everyone at the firm would be incredibly successful and that wouldn’t take away from his successes in any way. He was a great example of how to be a partner. If anyone needed help, Larry was the first to pitch in.”
And those qualities weren’t just on display at the office. His daughter, Tammi Crystal Ginsburg of Germantown, Md., said when it came to her father, he was always the most giving, loving, generous, intelligent and funny man.
“He loved unconditionally, was courageous and even though he had a lot of loss in his life, he was always positive,” Ginsburg said. “I always felt cherished by my dad. He was a lover of golf, motorcycles and fishing – and no one had a bad word to say about him. He was always the first to pay the bill – the first in his family to graduate college, law school and become a CPA. We all followed behind in his footsteps.”
Ginsburg said her father had a special relationship with everyone he met, giving everyone unconditional support and love.
“My children learned how to be men from their father and (Larry) and the proper way to treat people,” she said. “He could be honest with the kids, call us out and he was so well respected by all of us. If he didn’t like something, he could sit you down and tell you. And you couldn’t be mad. You felt compelled to listen. To the very end, he said the money and stuff didn’t matter, it’s about the people you love. If he loved you, you were everything to him.”
Crystal is survived by Douglas (Theresa) Crystal, Tammi (Michael) Ginsburg and was preceded in death by his son, Brian Crystal; he was grandfather of Ryley, Megan, Zachary and Matthew; and the brother of the late Rochelle Brodsky.
Funeral services were held June 3 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel in Cleveland Heights, with interment at Bet Olam Cemetery.
Publisher’s note: Ken Liffman is a member of the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation Board of Directors.