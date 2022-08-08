As the three-day conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad began Aug. 5, Kirtland resident Jason Wuliger was on a layover in New York on his way to the Jewish state debating if he should continue his trip as planned.

“I was more concerned when I was in New York because during my layover that was when news of the rocket launches had started, so I was concerned, should I get on the plane?” Wuliger, who is active with the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood, told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 8.

He decided to continue on, arriving in Tel Aviv on the morning of Aug. 6. From his hotel room, as he opened the balcony door, he said he heard a couple of booms, presumably from rockets intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system.

“I will say that was kind of jarring at first, but once you’re here, you draw strength from the Israelis,” Wuliger, a member of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, said. “You see how they approach it, you see how, again, they deal with it responsibly, but they don’t cower.”

According to the Jewish News Syndicate, Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Breaking Dawn Aug. 5 in the Gaza Strip following days of tensions in the wake of the arrest of the leader of Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Judea and Samaria.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement to JNS that the goal of the operation was to eliminate a concrete threat against the citizens of Israel, as well as target terrorists and their sponsors.

A ceasefire negotiated between Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, brokered by Egypt and Qatar, went into effect the night of Aug. 7, bringing the conflict to a halt. Over the three days, Palestinian Islamic Jihad launched 1,100 rockets at Israel and the IDF attacked 170 Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets.

The Iron Dome intercepted 380 rockets – or 96% of projectiles heading to populated areas in Israel, but 200 of the rockets came down inside Gaza, according to the JNS.

IDF spokesperson Brig. Gen. Ran Kochav told Kan radio that 35 Palestinians were killed in IDF attacks, 11 of them noncombatants, and another 15 killed by failed Palestinian rocket fire, JNS reported.

While he was staying further north in Israel away from the conflict, Wuliger said he had to shelter in a safe room in his hotel twice over the weekend as sirens went off in Tel Aviv.

“I was in a meeting in my hotel lobby when the first siren went off in Tel Aviv, and the staff quickly ushered us into a safe room which also doubles as the stairwell,” he said,

There for the next five to 10 minutes, he stayed with others from his meeting and some Israeli families who said they had become used to sheltering when hearing the sirens.

“It was great that the experience was not bothering them more than it needed to, but by the same token, the fact that they became used to it (is) very sad,” Wuliger said. “They shouldn’t have to live this way.”

He would have to shelter in the safe room one more time that evening, just a few hours before the ceasefire, as sirens blared through Tel Aviv once more.

After receiving the all clear and finishing his meeting, Wuliger went across the street to a park overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, where it was packed with Israelis enjoying the evening as normal.

“It speaks to the resilience of Israeli citizens and the fact that they don’t allow these things to disrupt their lives more than necessary,” he said. “But again, it just struck me that for this to become so routine that they’re used to it, is just an unacceptable situation.”