The grand opening of Launch Workplaces Eton Chagrin Boulevard in Woodmere was held with a ribbon cutting and open house Oct. 13. The new private offices and co-working solutions are inside Eton Office Tower at 28601 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 200.
Launch Workplaces of Edgewater, Md., has partnered with Cleveland-based Stark Enterprises, and its lifestyle center to offer this space. The newly-constructed location has 36 customizable private offices, 16 co-working spaces, and two meeting rooms across 11,000 square-feet. Additional amenities include reception and administrative services, two kitchens, a lounge, 24/7 access, free parking, security, high-speed internet, restrooms, copier/printer, lockers, and social and professional development events and activities.
“We are thrilled to be opening another Launch Workplace location under our portfolio here at Eton,” Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing and communications for Stark Enterprises, said in a news release. “Launch is providing the workplace of the future, accommodating to the needs current professionals have in this ever evolving, virtual workforce. We are looking forward to seeing them continue to grow and prosper, and we are honored to be a part of it.”
With the Eton Chagrin Boulevard location open, Launch Workplaces has nine locations operating, with an additional two locations slated to open later this year and early 2022.
Launch Workplaces recently opened at Starker Enterprises’ Crocker Park in Westlake at 25 Main St, Suite 200.
“We are excited to share our unique co-working concept with the Greater Cleveland community,” Launch Workplaces CEO Mike Kriel said in the release. “Launch Workplaces was founded with the mission of creating inspiring spaces where solo professionals, satellite teams, growing businesses, and established enterprises could thrive. We strive to create workspaces that offer the environment, the tools and the professional community that empowers to get work done. Launch is unique in that we are higher-grade finishes with all-inclusive pricing. No one else has been able to do that, and part of it is because we are a partner with the landlord, not a tenant.”