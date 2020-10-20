Stark Enterprises in Cleveland and Launch Workplaces have partnered to introduce Eton Chagrin Boulevard in Woodmere and Crocker Park in Westlake to flexible, community driven work environments.
Launch Workplaces was founded in Maryland to provide productive spaces for professionals. These spaces carry many functions.
“The concept is truly looking ahead into the future and realizing what professionals and small businesses need to be successful,” said Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing and communications for Stark Enterprises, said in a news release. “We saw the need for new office space advancement – and saw companies seeing the need for flexible work space in the rise of remote working and evaluating what spaces deliver success. Launch reinforces that need for flexible space, and we are thrilled to complement our mixed-use environments with their work spaces.”
Launch Workplaces will open co-working office spaces for the new professional at Crocker Park and Eton Chagrin Boulevard in 2021.
For more information, visit starkenterprises.com.