Rachel Herlein and Heather Willis Daly will each take on the role of assistant head of school at Laurel School in Shaker Heights beginning in the 2022-23 school year.
Herlein will focus on academic excellence, pre-primary to grade 12, while Daly will focus on school-wide strategic initiatives and engagement.
“We are thrilled to bring to Laurel School two exceptional educators as Assistant Head of School,” Head of School Ann V. Klotz, said in a news release. “The board of trustees and I feel fortunate to have their expertise and wisdom. Their commitment to advancing girls is deep, and their independent school experience makes each a superb addition to the Laurel leadership team. Their combined focus on academic excellence and strategic initiatives that will benefit our entire school community will give me the flexibility required to focus on completing our ambitious capital campaign.”
Herlein joins Laurel from Holton-Arms School, a girls’ school in Bethesda, Md., where she is the academic dean and dean of the faculty. Prior to her time at Holton-Arms, she spent a decade at Garrison Forest School, a girls’ day and boarding school in Owings Mills, Md., where she served as English teacher and director of academic success.
As the assistant head for academic excellence, Herlein will reach across all grade levels and departments of the school and will work closely with Laurel’s Center for Research on Girls’ Executive Director Lisa Damour and director of research Tori Cordiano to integrate LCRG research even more into daily practice at Laurel and to undertake action research with faculty.
Daly comes to Laurel from St. Andrew’s School, a coed boarding school for grades 9 to 12 in Middletown, Del., where she is the dean of admission and financial aid. She is a member of the NAIS financial aid advisory task force and an admissions director institute faculty member at the Enrollment Management Association. Daly previously served for a decade as assistant head for enrollment management and director of admission and financial assistance at Hawken School in Chester Township.
As the assistant head for strategic initiatives and engagement, Daly will provide leadership for new and existing initiatives that distinguish the school including athletics, signature programming, local and national partnerships, the environmental justice semester, global travel and summer programming. She also will help consider ways in which to further the reach and impact of LCRG.