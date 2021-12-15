Laurel School recently received a $250,000 leadership grant through the Edward E. Ford Foundation to help launch a semester-long program for upper school students interested in environmental justice and stewardship that will take place at Laurel’s Butler Campus in Russell Township.
“When we purchased what is now known as the Butler Campus 22 years ago, the goal was to transform 140 acres (now 150 acres) of land to provide innovative and immersive ways of learning, utilizing the amazing natural resources Butler has to offer,” Head of School Ann V. Klotz said in a news release. “This environmental Justice program will bring diverse groups of students together to explore how best to care for the land and care for the common good. This, our fifth grant received through EE Ford, will help us on our continued mission to take Laurel’s culture to one of deeper learning and engagement.”
Laurel School faculty believes learning must be purposeful and relevant in order for our students to change the world, according to the release. The environmental justice semester, which will launch in fall 2023 for girls in 10th through 12th grades at Laurel School and from other Northeastern Ohio schools will seek to position Laurel as a conveyor for girls committed to and engaged in climate work, the release stated.
The grant requires a one-to-one match from Laurel School supporters.