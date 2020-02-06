After a four-year stint hosting multi–day music festival LaureLive, Laurel School filed suit against the event’s producers.
The lawsuit filed Jan. 30 in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court alleges Beachwood-based event management company The Elevation Group failed to reimburse the private girls’ school “for certain funds Laurel provided in connection with (the 2019) event.”
In a media statement, Lynnette Jackson Crenshaw, chair of Laurel’s board of trustees, said the suit was catalyzed by “a breach in an agreement concerning the festival.”
“While the details of that contract are confidential, it is incumbent on Laurel’s board of trustees, in its fiduciary role, to ensure that legal agreements entered into between the school and others are fulfilled,” Jackson Crenshaw continued. “Over the last several months, the school has in good faith attempted to negotiate a resolution with Elevation over money owed the school. Despite those negotiations we have been unable to reach an agreement.”
In a Feb. 4 email to the Cleveland Jewish News, The Elevation Group President Denny Young insisted the company has complied with the terms of its written agreement with Laurel School.
Describing the lawsuit as “baseless and unfortunate,” Young said it will be “vigorously” defended.
“If we owed Laurel School any money, we would have paid them last summer after the festival,” Young said.
Up to the lawsuit, Laurel School and The Elevation Group produced and conducted LaureLive at the school’s 150-acre Butler Campus in Russell Township from 2016 to 2019.
Asked in a Feb. 5 email whose decision it was to move the festival, Young said, the “Cliff Note version is that it was the school’s decision to discontinue their involvement in the event” after 2019.
“The issue here is that Laurel School is ignoring language in an agreement that their lawyer wrote and requested we sign prior to the 2019 event,” Young said in his Feb. 4 email. “The language regarding funding is very clear. In fact, Laurel didn’t even attach the actual underlying agreement to their complaint, because that document makes it abundantly clear that we are acting within our rights.”
The school is seeking more than $25,000 in damages, along with “further relief as the court deems proper,” which, according to the lawsuit, could include “attorneys’ fees, costs and expenses in bringing this action.”
“The sum of money owed the school, while significant, does not in any way impact the ability of the school to deliver a superb education for its students, as it has done for 124 years,” Jackson Crenshaw said in the statement. “Laurel School was pleased to have been the incubator for LaureLive for four years and we look forward to a fair and just resolution in the court system.”
For Young, the most disappointing part of the lawsuit stems from his family’s 75–year relationship with the school.
Further explaining the connection, in his Feb. 4 email, Young said it includes family members such as his “wife, mother, sister and more” attending the school, “teaching at the school, providing professional counsel to the school and producing the biggest series of marketing events in the school’s history.”
Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Joan Synenberg will preside over the case.