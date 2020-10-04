U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Cincinnati, is one of four lawmakers to introduce a bipartisan resolution in both the Senate and House to honor the life, legacy and example of former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, who was assassinated 25 years ago for his pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.
Other sponsors are U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Baltimore, along with U.S. Reps. Tom Reed,, R-Corning, NY, and Dean Phillips, D-Minneapolis, according to a news release.
The resolution expresses support for community leaders and government officials who continue to encourage co-existence and cooperation between the Israelis and Palestinians.
“I am proud to introduce this bipartisan resolution honoring the life and legacy of Yitzhak Rabin. He dedicated his life to the cause of peace and security for our ally Israel by defending his nation against all threats, including terrorism and invasion, and undertaking courageous risks in the pursuit of peace,” Portman stated in the release. “This resolution honors his efforts and upholds his memory, while reaffirming the continued support for the close ties and special relationship between the United States and Israel.”
The resolution quotes Rabin’s last words: “I have always believed that the majority of the people want peace, are prepared to take risks for peace ... Peace is what the Jewish people aspire to.”
Phillips said in the release, “As a Jewish American, I am a proud supporter of Israel, our most important ally in the Middle East. While Yitzhak Rabin went through considerable personal and political transformation, he dedicated his life to Israeli prosperity and ultimately gave his life in pursuit of peace with its neighbors. Laying the groundwork for peace is difficult, but important work. Like Rabin, I believe that Israel must remain a Jewish and democratic nation, and stand alongside a viable, democratic Palestinian state. I will continue to honor those who come together to build bridges of understanding and cooperation.”
It ends by expressing condolences to Rabin’s family on the 25th anniversary of his death, and “recognizes and reiterates its continued support for the close ties and special relationship between the United States and Israel; expresses support and admiration for community leaders and government officials who work tirelessly to encourage co-existence and cooperation between the Israelis and Palestinians; and reaffirms its strong support for a negotiated solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict resulting in two states – a democratic Jewish State of Israel, and a viable, democratic Palestinian state – living side-by-side in peace, security and mutual recognition.”
To view the full resolution, visit bit.ly/3kZRnn4