A University Heights resident who filed a lawsuit against Mayor Michael D. Brennan in his individual and official capacity in federal court for alleged civil rights violations after he claimed he was singled out for selective enforcement of city ordinances for his attempts to hold prayer services in his home is now selling the home that is at the center of the lawsuit.
Daniel Grand purchased the home at 2343 Miramar Blvd. for $332,000 in 2019, according to the Cuyahoga County Auditor’s Office website. The house was officially listed Dec. 5 for $975,000.
Grand’s lawyer, Jonathan Gross of the Clevenger Firm in Baltimore, told the Cleveland Jewish News Dec. 19 that putting the home up for sale is part of the pending litigation.
“Ultimately, Mr. Grand wanted to live in a diverse area, but his neighbors have made it expressly clear that ‘he is not welcome’ there and ‘if he wanted to walk to synagogue, he should’ve purchased a home near Green Road,’ to quote his neighbors,” Gross said. “He listed the home for that reason, and he will continue to go ahead with the litigation.”
Grand’s complaint was filed Sept. 9 in U.S. District Court of the Northern District of Ohio. According to the complaint, Grand said he invited men to pray with him in his home in January 2021, with Brennan confronting him that same month.
The 48-page, 17-count civil lawsuit claims the city’s restrictions on the location of houses of worships is unconstitutional and violates the Ohio constitution and Ohio’s common law, as well as the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act. The lawsuit also alleges that the defendants violated Grand’s First, Fifth and 14th Amendment rights under the U.S. Constitution, including his right to free exercise of religion and freedom of assembly. It also alleges that Grand was subject to harassment and intimidation based on “personal animus” by the mayor, according to previous CJN reports.
The lawsuit makes 20 demands, including allowing Grand to hold services at his home, and seeks monetary damages including compensatory, emotional and punitive damages, fees and costs and other relief. It also seeks “an order declaring that the city unlawfully and unconstitutionally discriminated against (Grand) based on his religion and based on personal animus.”
Grand’s neighbor, Jeffrey Porter, is also named in the lawsuit for setting up three video cameras to record Grand’s property.
A case management conference is set for Jan. 19, 2023, with Judge Bridget Meehan Brennan presiding.
Attempts to reach University Heights Law Director Luke McConville were unsuccessful.