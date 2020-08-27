A Pepper Pike family that fought to keep their children in Orange schools after learning that their children were attending the wrong school district will have their day in court – not school – on Aug. 28.
After lunch on Aug. 27, what would have been Leon and Noam Kirschner’s first day of school, the boys who are 8 and 6, respectively, were settling in to do some homework: preparing statements for a hearing at Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas following the filing of a lawsuit that would keep them in Orange.
Fani Kirschner’s attempt to log them into their first virtual classes of the school year met with failure on the morning of Aug. 27. Orange schools blocked access by taking away credentials to log in. She shed tears a second time in less than 24 hours.
Her first tears were shed the evening of Aug. 26 after the Orange school board rejected the superintendents’ agreements with the Beachwood City School District that would have Leon and Noam to continue attending Orange schools.
The Kirschners live in an area that is part of the Beachwood City School District based on a land swap that took place when Interstate 271 was built.
Neither the Kirschners nor their neighbors on North Pointe Drive knew their homes were in the Beachwood City School District until April, when Orange Superintendent Lynn Campbell informed them they had been attending the wrong schools.
Errors on the Cuyahoga County Auditor Office’s website that were corrected in mid-April led to the confusion.
Kirschner said he had received assurance from Campbell the school board would vote to approve the superintendents’ agreements to pave the way for three families – with at total of six children – who live on North Pointe Drive to continue attending Orange schools. The rest of the Pointe at Sterling Lakes subdivision is in the Orange City School District.
“We’re still in shock,” Michael Kirschner told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 27, adding that this has also hit his children hard. “I think they’re also in shock and processing this. There were tears last night.”
Kirschner watched the Orange school board meeting. He said the 11th hour vote did not make things easier.
While he was disappointed, he commended board member Jeffrey Leikin for his remarks and position on the matter.
“While I will agree that everything’s not perfect under the superintendents’ agreement,” Leikin said at the meeting, “I look at my first obligation as a board member to do what’s right for kids, and I think under the circumstances of what we’re faced with here, the resolution is fair.”
Leikin and board president Beth Wilson-Fish voted in favor of approving the superintendents’ agreements. Board members Deborah Kamat and Melanie Weltman voted against, while Rebecca Boyle abstained without explanation.
Jeremy A. Tor, the Kirschners’ lawyer, filed the lawsuit Aug. 27 seeking to block Orange from withdrawing the Kirschners’ children from Orange schools. It seeks equitable relief, not monetary damages, through an injunction. Defendants are Campbell and the school board.
“Today, August 27, 2020, is the first day of the school year for the Orange school system,” Tor wrote in the complaint, as it begins to lay out the facts of the family’s plight. “The Kirschners learned this terrible – and completely unexpected – news last night, as they were preparing their sons to start the school year today in Orange and return to their friends, classmates, and teachers. “
In fact, the boys had already met their new teachers at an open house earlier this week.
Tor, a partner at Spangenberg Shibley & Liber LLP of Cleveland, read a story in the CJN about the situation, and reached out to the Kirschners pro bono. As a parent of young children, he said he was moved by their plight.
John D. Latchney, a partner at O’Toole, McLaughlin, Dooley & Pecora Co., LPA, of Sheffield, will represent the Orange school board.
Campbell emailed a statement to members of the media on Aug. 27. He did not mention the Kirschners’ lawsuit.
In it he referred to the territory transfer process, which he also suggested as a remedy in his April 4 letter informing parents of the problem.
Territory transfers require approval from the Ohio Board of Education and are taken up only in even-numbered years. Deadlines for filings were March 15 and April 1. Parents filed paperwork with Beachwood and were told by a lawyer for Beachwood district that their filing was “untimely.”
“We understand this is an unfortunate situation for all concerned,” he wrote. “However, the law provides a remedy to address this situation: the territory transfer process. Though the families have initiated that process, Orange extended an offer to permit their children to remain in our schools for the 2020-2021 school year. Unfortunately, while we have worked extensively with Beachwood to permit such an arrangement, no agreement could be reached that satisfied both school districts’ concerns. Because the law establishes a procedure to be followed, we could not responsibly consent to any agreement that would potentially circumvent it, and therefore could not accept the terms of the 10+ year attendance agreement which Beachwood proposed.”
The boys and their parents, Fani and Michael Kirschner, will attend the hearing virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Michael Kirschner emailed the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 27 about the family's decision to file suit.
"We did nothing wrong and our kids certainly have done no wrong," he wrote. "We deserve to remain in the Orange School District and we deserve the right to stay in our home which we love. We can’t just abandon Orange because it’s imperfect. We want to put this behind us and be part of the solution. Our hope is that our sons will see these actions as an example of how to stand up for what is right. We shouldn’t abandon our community merely because it would be the easier option."
Beachwood Superintendent Robert P. Hardis said after the Orange vote killed the superintendents’ agreements that he would welcome the six children at Beachwood schools, which started Aug. 24.
As of early afternoon on Aug. 27, Hardis texted none of the six had enrolled.