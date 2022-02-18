A Jewish student at a public West Virginia high school who was forced to attend a Christian revival at the public school is one of 12 plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit seeking to end Christian revivals at Cabell County Schools.
Samuel Felinton, 17, a junior at Huntington High School who had his bar mitzvah at B’nai Shalom, his siblings, Elizabeth and Charles, and their mother, Bethany Felinton, are plaintiffs as well.
Samuel Felinton told the Cleveland Jewish News Feb. 14 that during the Feb. 2 revival, “I was extremely uncomfortable.”
He said that a few of his friends opted not to stand and that they received stares. Students on Feb. 9 held a walk-out in protest, which received national media coverage. Felinton estimated 150 to 200 students attended.
The Feb. 17 lawsuit was filed in U.S. District for the Southern District of West Virginia, Huntington Division by Marcus B. Schneider Jr. of Steele Schneider in Pittsburgh.
Other plaintiffs are “Herman Mays Jr., on his own behalf and as next friend and parent of C.M.; Elizabeth Mays, on her on behalf and as next friend and parent of C.M.; … Jana Tigchelaar, on her own behalf and as next friend and parent of C.T. and S.T.; and Max Nibert.”
Defendants are the Cabell County Board of Education, Ryan Saxe, in his official capacity as superintendent of Cabell County Schools; and Daniel Gleason, in his individual capacity and in his official capacity as principal of Huntington High School.”
The 16-page complaint states, “For years, school system employees have violated the constitutional rights of students by promoting and advancing the Christian religion, as well as by coercing students into participating in Christian religious activity.”
In fact, two revivals were held one day apart – on Feb. 1 at Huntington East Middle School and Feb. 2 at Huntington High School – both led by Nik Walker Ministries.
“Walker said that students who were ready to ‘give your life over to Jesus, I want to pray with you in this moment,’ according to the lawsuit. “(H)e asked students to raise their hands. Walker then sent adult volunteers from Christ Temple Church into the crowd to pray with students who were raising their hands. He said, ‘if you feel a hand on your shoulder, they are going to pray with you, and agree with you, it’s time to follow Jesus right now.’”
Huntington High School, according to the lawsuit, “generally does not permit student groups to host school-wide assemblies in the auditorium during the school day that are led by adults unaffiliated with the school,” according to the lawsuit.
Gleason, the principal, attended the assembly and “allowed the Nik Walker Ministries assembly to continue despite observations that the assembly was evangelical and not student-led,” the lawsuit reads.
It also states, “The Cabell County Board of Education has inadequate policies in place to prevent the Nik Walker Ministries assembly from occurring again at schools within Cabell County.“
Coercing public school students to participate in religious activities is unconstitutional & harmful. We've been working with affected community members, & we've reached out to the school to help them build an environment of inclusivity and respect. https://t.co/3rOUvsWvcs— ADL Cleveland (@ADL_Cleveland) February 11, 2022
The lawsuit alleges deprivation of Samuel Felinton and another student plaintiff’s rights under the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment and Fourteenth Amendments, by coercing them to attend the revival; it also violates their “rights of conscience.”
In addition, the lawsuit says, “The defendants’ policies and practices encroach on the parental rights of each parent plaintiff related to decisions regarding the religious or nonreligious upbringing of their children.”
The lawsuit seeks a declaratory judgment declaring that:
• Defendants’ authorization of Nik Walker Ministries assemblies violates the Establishment Clause of the First Amendmen and
• Defendants’ custom, policy and practice violates the First Amendment.
In addition, it seeks a permanent injunction barring the defendants from:
• Sponsoring religious assemblies and other religious worship services during the school day;
• Conducting or promoting Nik Walker Ministries assemblies and other adult-led religious activities to students during the school day; and
• Participating in Nik Walker Ministries assemblies and other religious activities with students during the school day.
Finally, it seeks nominal damages for each plaintiff of $1 each, costs and attorneys’ fees, and other relief.
The Freedom From Religion Foundation, a Madison, Wisc.-based watchdog group that advocates for the separation of church and state, also signed onto the lawsuit.
It had previously written four letters to Cabell County Schools officials beginning in March of 2017. The latest letter, dated Feb. 4, was addressed to Sherrone Hornbuckle, Esq., general counsel.
Three lawyers are listed as joining the lawsuit: Patrick Elliott and Christopher Line, staff attorneys at the Freedom From Religion Foundation, as well as Kristina Thomas Whiteaker of The Grubb Law Group in Charleston, W.Va.
“What we need here is just a result that ensures that this sort of thing doesn’t happen again,” Line told the Cleveland Jewish News Feb. 18. “Because the district’s already made some statements alluding to the fact this wouldn’t happen again, but they’ve been kind of flimsy. … Really the whole point of this lawsuit is just to solidify and ensure that this cannot happen again.”