Le Beau Visage relocated to 23715 Mercantile Road in Beachwood.
Le Beau Visage is owned by Dolly Madias, who has been practicing for over 40 years, according to a news release.
Her services rang from deep cleansing treatments to hydration and lifting and peeling facials, the release stated.
“Dolly is very committed t proving her patients with the highest possible expertise and knowledge about caring properly for your skin, providing quality treatments and perfection through the years in the Cleveland area, the release stated.
She can be reached at 440-473-0003.