Cleveland Leadership Center has selected a cohort of 66 leaders from the public, private, and nonprofit sectors to participate in their Leadership Cleveland Class of 2022 this fall. The announcement was made June 30.
The intensive 10-month program challenges senior-level leaders who have a passion for Cleveland to act on pressing community issues, according to a news release from the organization.
“The past year has shown more clearly than ever how important it is that leaders have the awareness, understanding, and networks to be sure their organizations can adapt, survive, and serve even under the most trying of circumstances,” said Marianne Crosley, Ceveland Leadership Center president and CEO, said in the release. “When the pandemic hit, leaders needed to continually innovate. Many of the leaders who were most visible are alumni of earlier Leadership Cleveland classes.”
The class was selected through a highly competitive application project, according to the release.
The program will begin in September with an opening retreat followed by monthly daylong sessions, a mid-year retreat and small group meetings throughout. In May 2022, the group will travel to another city to glean lessons that can be applied to Cleveland.
More than 2,500 community leaders who have completed Leadership Cleveland in its past 43 years.
Many Leadership Cleveland alumni continue their involvement as LC2 Fellows to engage in an outcome-driven project aimed at sustainable change.
The following individuals are part of Leadership Cleveland class of 2022.
- Jamie Beggs, SVP & Chief Financial Officer, Avient Corporation
- Douglas Bennett, VP Community Services & External Affairs, Step Forward
- India Birdsong, General Manager and CEO, Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority
- Lisa Bottoms, President, Bottom Line Consulting Group
- Taylor Brown, Principal, NRP Group LLC
- Danielle Chickerella, COO, University Hospitals
- Lisa Codispoti, Chief Operating and People Officer, Cleveland Museum of Art
- Jennifer Coleman, Project Director, George Gund Foundation
- Toi Comer, Vice President and Executive Director, City Year Cleveland
- Ann Conn, CEO, McGregor Foundation
- Jill Dietrich, Executive Director & CEO, VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System
- Craig Dorn, President and CEO, Youth Opportunities Unlimited
- Jitin Eidnani, Retail Banking Head, North America, Cognizant
- Alisa Feingold, Director, Communications, Avery Dennison
- Wendy Ferrara, Managing Director, CIBC USA
- Adrienne Ferraro Mueller, Partner, Jones Day
- Adam Gimbel, Principal, Allegro Real Estate Brokers & Advisors
- Kelly Hancock, Chief Caregiver Officer, Cleveland Clinic
- Kathryn Heidemann, Chief Academic Officer, Dean + VP of Academic Affairs, Cleveland Institute of Art
- Atunyese Herron, Chief Operations Officer, East End Neighborhood House, Inc.
- Heather Holmes, VP, Marketing & PR, Downtown Cleveland Alliance
- Daniel Hopgood, SVP, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, Eaton Corporation
- Shenise Johnson Thomas, Chief of External Relations and Development, Cleveland Public Library
- Greg Jones, President/CEO and Chief Medical Officer, Care Alliance Health Center
- Claude Jones, Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, KeyBank
- Brian Kelly, Chair, Labor and Employment Practice Group, Frantz Ward LLP
- Rick Kemm, Executive Director, May Dugan Center
- Michael Klein, Partner, Ciuni & Panichi, Inc.
- Brian LeRoy, Chief Data Officer, FIT Technologies
- Daniel Lettenberger-Klein, Chief Executive Officer, Stella Maris Inc.
- Tim Linville, CEO, Construction Employers Association
- Christie Manning, Senior Program Director, Saint Luke’s Foundation
- JaNice Marshall, Vice President, Access & Community Connections, Cuyahoga Community College
- Craig Martin, Chief Growth Officer, The Adcom Group, Inc.
- Angela McDonald-Fisher, Vice-President, Chief Counsel, Eaton Corporation
- Mike McIntyre, Executive Editor, Ideastream Public Media
- Tania Menesse, President & CEO, Cleveland Neighborhood Progress
- Tom Mlakar, Deputy Director for Advocacy, The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland
- Matt Morelli, SVP - Strategic Initiatives, CBIZ, Inc
- Gregg Muresan, Cleveland Office Managing Partner, Mid-Central Region Private Company Services Leader, PwC
- Bernard Owens, Dean, Trinity Cathedral
- Jennifer Palmieri , Chief People Officer, Westfield
- Mark Panzica, Executive Vice President, Panzica Construction Company
- Jeremy Paris, Principal, The Raben Group
- J. Michael Pressimone, President, Notre Dame College
- Kathryn Purcell, President, Saint Joseph Academy
- LaRese Purnell, Managing Partner, CLE Consulting Firm
- Ana Rodriguez, SVP and Chief Human Resources Officer, The Lubrizol Corporation
- Ilana Skoff, Executive Director, Milestones Autism Resources
- James Smith, Shareholder, Littler Mendelson
- Robert Solomon, Vice President, Office for Inclusion, Diversity and Equal Opportunity, Case Western Reserve University
- Grady Stevenson, Executive Director, Community Relations Board, City of Cleveland
- Stephen Strayer, Senior Vice President/Market Director, Institutional Asset Management, PNC Bank
- Mark Swaim-Fox, Executive Director, Cleveland Region, Facing History and Ourselves
- Karen Thompson , Chief of Staff, Cleveland Metropolitan School District
- Michael Tobin, Vice President -- Communications, Government & Community Relations, The MetroHealth System
- Sarah Trimble, Chief External Affairs Officer, Cleveland Rape Crisis Center
- Julie Tutkovics, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Huntington Bank
- Ted Tywang, Vice President, General Counsel, Haslam Sports Group
- Martin Uhle, President and CEO, Community West Foundation
- Michael Ungar, Partner, Ulmer & Berne
- John Wagner, Principal, City Architecture
- Nadine Wallman, Group Vice President, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland
- Megan Wilson, Chief of Staff, Cleveland Foundation
- Kirk Zehnder, CEO/President, Earnest Machine
- Jill Zimon, Executive Director, Ohio Debate Commission
Sammi Fremont is the Linda and Clifford Wolf Intern at the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company.