A cohort of 65 leaders from the public, private and nonprofit sectors were selected as the Leadership Cleveland Class of 2023, which was announced July 8.
During the coming year, they will become exposed more deeply to challenges and opportunities facing Northeast Ohio with a goal of inspiring them to use their newfound knowledge and connections to advance our region, according to a news release.
“As we begin to emerge from two years of COVID, we have seen more than ever the importance of connected, inspired and inspiring leadership to move our community forward,” said CLC President and CEO Marianne Crosley, said in gthe release. “LC experiences drive leaders to apply their talents and resources to address everything from inequity and social justice to poverty, population, and economic factors that influence our community.”
Leadership Cleveland is an intensive 10-month program that challenges senior-level leaders who have a passion for Cleveland to improve the region for all residents and the program provides unique and meaningful opportunities for conversations and experiences that build knowledge, skills and relationships, the release stated.
The class was selected through an application process.
Leadership Cleveland Director Jolyn Parker, who assumes that role on July 25, will guide the class.
The program will begin with an opening retreat in September, followed by monthly daylong sessions at sites across Cleveland, a mid-year retreat and small-group meetings. In May 2023, the group will travel to another city to glean lessons that can apply to Cleveland. After a commencement ceremony in June 2023, participants will be better positioned to amplify the impact they and their businesses and organizations have on Cleveland, according to the release.
More than 2,600 community leaders have completed Leadership Cleveland in its past 44 years, joining a total of more than 10,000 alumni of Cleveland Leadership Center programs, the release stated. Kevin S. Adelstein, publisher and CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News and president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, is a graduate of the class of 2017.