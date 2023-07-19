The Leadership Cleveland Class of 2024 selected more than 60 senior level leaders from public, private and nonprofit sectors July 18.
The class will become exposed to challenges and opportunities facing Northeast Ohio in the 10-month program with a goal of becoming inspired to use their new knowledge and connections to advance the region, according to a news release. The program provides opportunities for high-level conversations and experiences that build knowledge skills and relationships, the release stated.
“We have seen incredible positive impact across the community from Leadership Cleveland alumni over the past 45 years,” CLC President and CEO Marianne Crosley said in the release. “They have told us the experience is transformative and enables them to better apply professional and personal resources to our region’s most pressing challenges.”
The class was selected through an application process and it is 42% who identity as Black, indigenous and people of color, 48% who identify or female and 45% who work in for-profit sector.
The class will be guided on civic immersion and action agenda by Leadership Cleveland Director Jolyn Parker. There will be an opening retreat in September along with a mid-year retreat. There will also be monthly daylong sessions across Cleveland and small-group meetings. The group will travel to another city for lessons that can be applied to Cleveland in May 2024.
There will be a commencement in June 2024, where they will become part of more than 2,600 community leaders who have completed Leadership Cleveland in the past 45 years and more than 10,200 alumni of all CLC programs. Participants will be better positions to amplify the impact they and their business and organizations have on Cleveland after commencement, according to the release.
Leadership Cleveland is marking its 45th anniversary year by launching an initiative, Cleveland Thrives: From Vision to Vitality. The initiative’s Aug. 9 kickoff event, sponsored by Mt. Sinai Health Foundation and St. Luke’s Foundation, will engage alumni in creating meaningful and sustained change in five drivers of health and equity outcomes: economic mobility, food security, gun violence, healthy neighborhoods, and safe and affordable housing. The anniversary year wraps up with a holiday party in November.
Leadership Cleveland Class of 2024
Leigh R. Anderson, Executive Director - Police Accountability Team, City of Cleveland
Yolanda Armstrong, President & CEO, Friendly Inn Settlement, Inc.
Steven Auvil, Office Managing Partner, Cleveland, Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP
Michael Baston, President, Cuyahoga Community College
Terry Billups, Chief General Counsel, Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority
Patrice Blakemore, Senior Vice President, Equity & Inclusion, Greater Cleveland Partnership
Monica Brown, VP, Human Resources & Building Operations, Cleveland Foundation
Lynn Bussman Mock , VP, Provider Relations, Hospice of the Western Reserve
Dana Capers, VP, Community & Economic Development Manager, Fifth Third Bank
Shelly Cayette, EVP, Chief Commercial Officer, Cavalier Holdings, LLC
Daniel Cohn, EVP, Chief Strategy Officer, Mt. Sinai Health Foundation
Michael Colagiovanni, Partner-Tax Practice Leader, Grant Thornton LLP
Mark Cotleur, SVP, Fund Development, Sisters of Charity Health System
Jeff Culliton, President, The Adcom Group
Celina Cunanan, Chief Diversity, Equity & Belonging Officer, University Hospitals
David Cupar, Chair, Intellectual Property Department, McDonald Hopkins LLC
William Dalman, Senior Vice President, Huntington National Bank
Shakorie Davis, President & CEO, Next Generation Construction
Erin Deimling, Senior Vice President, Client & Community Relations Director, PNC
Jacob Duritsky, Vice President, Strategy, Research, & Talent, Team NEO
Leah Epstein, Vice President, Engagement, MAGNET: The Manufacturing Advocacy & Growth Network
Lisa Farmer Cole, Chief of Schools, Cleveland Metropolitan School District
Megan Fellinger, President & CEO, Morrison Products, Inc.
Nolan Gallagher, Co-Founder & President, Cleveland Soccer Group
Steve Glass, President & CEO, Medical Mutual of Ohio
Katharine Goss, President & CEO, Lake View Cemetery
Lou Grasso, Vice President, The John P. Murphy Foundation and Kulas Foundation
Craig Hassall, President & CEO, Playhouse Square
Elizabeth Hijar, Chief Operating Officer, Walter | Haverfield LLP
Domonic Hopson, President & CEO, Neighborhood Family Practice
Ralph Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, Breakthrough Public Schools
Tenille N. Kaus, Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Advancement, The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland
Elizabeth Kirby, Superintendent, Cleveland Heights-University Heights Schools
Michaela Lamirand, Cleveland Market President and Commercial Sales Leader, KeyBank
Steven Laserson, Chief Executive Officer, Vitamix Corporation
Cecil Lipscomb, President & CEO, United Black Fund of Greater Cleveland
Jazmin Long, President & CEO, Birthing Beautiful Communities
Jeffrey Lox, Executive Director, Bellefaire JCB
Mindy Marsden, Partner,Bober, Markey, Fedorovich
KC McKenna, President, St. Edward High School
Andrew Medvedev, Co-Dean, Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University
Tracy Miller, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, The NRP Group LLC
Chad Minor, Associate Chief Caregiver Officer & Chief of Workforce Strategies, Cleveland Clinic
Asha Montante, Director, Advanced Manufacturing and Automation, Swagelok Company
Marcia Moreno, President, AmMore Consulting LLC
Jessica Morgan, Chief Programs Officer, Greater Cleveland Food Bank
Aditya Naik, Senior Vice President Finance & Planning, Electrical Sector, Eaton Corporation
Richard Ortmeyer, Partner, Bostwick Design Partnership
Laura Paszt, Tax Managing Partner – Cleveland, Deloitte
Jennifer Prugh, Global Change Management Leader, Avient Corporation
David Razum, Deputy Chief of Staff - Communications & Strategy, Cuyahoga County
Tari S. Rivera, President,Regency Construction Services, Inc.
Brian Roche, Chief Procurement Officer, Westfield Insurance
Gregory Rush, Senior Vice President, CFO, Haslam Sports Group
Jasmin Santana, Cleveland City Council Member, Ward 14, City of Cleveland
Marie Scalia, Chief Marketing Officer, Destination Cleveland
Fr. Daniel Schlegel, Vicar for Clergy & Religious, Catholic Diocese of Cleveland
Richard Schoephoerster, Dean, Washkewicz College of Engineering, Cleveland State University
Tony Sias, President + CEO, Karamu House
Preston Smith, General Manager/COO, The Union Club
Michael Solecki, Partner, Jones Day
Airica Steed, President & CEO, The MetroHealth System
Teleangé Thomas, Chief Operating & Relationship Officer, JumpStart
Julie Weagraff, Vice President, Fund Development, Girl Scouts of North East Ohio
Dan Weekley, President, Dominion Energy Ohio