Cleveland Leadership Center

The Leadership Cleveland Class of 2024 selected more than 60 senior level leaders from public, private and nonprofit sectors July 18.

The class will become exposed to challenges and opportunities facing Northeast Ohio in the 10-month program with a goal of becoming inspired to use their new knowledge and connections to advance the region, according to a news release. The program provides opportunities for high-level conversations and experiences that build knowledge skills and relationships, the release stated.

“We have seen incredible positive impact across the community from Leadership Cleveland alumni over the past 45 years,” CLC President and CEO Marianne Crosley said in the release. “They have told us the experience is transformative and enables them to better apply professional and personal resources to our region’s most pressing challenges.”

The class was selected through an application process and it is 42% who identity as Black, indigenous and people of color, 48% who identify or female and 45% who work in for-profit sector.

The class will be guided on civic immersion and action agenda by Leadership Cleveland Director Jolyn Parker. There will be an opening retreat in September along with a mid-year retreat. There will also be monthly daylong sessions across Cleveland and small-group meetings. The group will travel to another city for lessons that can be applied to Cleveland in May 2024.

There will be a commencement in June 2024, where they will become part of more than 2,600 community leaders who have completed Leadership Cleveland in the past 45 years and more than 10,200 alumni of all CLC programs. Participants will be better positions to amplify the impact they and their business and organizations have on Cleveland after commencement, according to the release.

Leadership Cleveland is marking its 45th anniversary year by launching an initiative, Cleveland Thrives: From Vision to Vitality. The initiative’s Aug. 9 kickoff event, sponsored by Mt. Sinai Health Foundation and St. Luke’s Foundation, will engage alumni in creating meaningful and sustained change in five drivers of health and equity outcomes: economic mobility, food security, gun violence, healthy neighborhoods, and safe and affordable housing. The anniversary year wraps up with a holiday party in November.

Leadership Cleveland Class of 2024

Leigh R. Anderson, Executive Director - Police Accountability Team, City of Cleveland

Yolanda Armstrong, President & CEO, Friendly Inn Settlement, Inc.

Steven Auvil, Office Managing Partner, Cleveland, Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP

Michael Baston, President, Cuyahoga Community College

Terry Billups, Chief General Counsel, Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority

Patrice Blakemore, Senior Vice President, Equity & Inclusion, Greater Cleveland Partnership

Monica Brown, VP, Human Resources & Building Operations, Cleveland Foundation

Lynn Bussman Mock , VP, Provider Relations, Hospice of the Western Reserve

Dana Capers, VP, Community & Economic Development Manager, Fifth Third Bank

Shelly Cayette, EVP, Chief Commercial Officer, Cavalier Holdings, LLC

Daniel Cohn, EVP, Chief Strategy Officer, Mt. Sinai Health Foundation

Michael Colagiovanni, Partner-Tax Practice Leader, Grant Thornton LLP

Mark Cotleur, SVP, Fund Development, Sisters of Charity Health System

Jeff Culliton, President, The Adcom Group

Celina Cunanan, Chief Diversity, Equity & Belonging Officer, University Hospitals

David Cupar, Chair, Intellectual Property Department, McDonald Hopkins LLC

William Dalman, Senior Vice President, Huntington National Bank

Shakorie Davis, President & CEO, Next Generation Construction

Erin Deimling, Senior Vice President, Client & Community Relations Director, PNC

Jacob Duritsky, Vice President, Strategy, Research, & Talent, Team NEO

Leah Epstein, Vice President, Engagement, MAGNET: The Manufacturing Advocacy & Growth Network

Lisa Farmer Cole, Chief of Schools, Cleveland Metropolitan School District

Megan Fellinger, President & CEO, Morrison Products, Inc.

Nolan Gallagher, Co-Founder & President, Cleveland Soccer Group

Steve Glass, President & CEO, Medical Mutual of Ohio

Katharine Goss, President & CEO, Lake View Cemetery

Lou Grasso, Vice President, The John P. Murphy Foundation and Kulas Foundation

Craig Hassall, President & CEO, Playhouse Square

Elizabeth Hijar, Chief Operating Officer, Walter | Haverfield LLP

Domonic Hopson, President & CEO, Neighborhood Family Practice

Ralph Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, Breakthrough Public Schools

Tenille N. Kaus, Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Advancement, The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland

Elizabeth Kirby, Superintendent, Cleveland Heights-University Heights Schools

Michaela Lamirand, Cleveland Market President and Commercial Sales Leader, KeyBank

Steven Laserson, Chief Executive Officer, Vitamix Corporation

Cecil Lipscomb, President & CEO, United Black Fund of Greater Cleveland

Jazmin Long, President & CEO, Birthing Beautiful Communities

Jeffrey Lox, Executive Director, Bellefaire JCB

Mindy Marsden, Partner,Bober, Markey, Fedorovich

KC McKenna, President, St. Edward High School

Andrew Medvedev, Co-Dean, Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University

Tracy Miller, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, The NRP Group LLC

Chad Minor, Associate Chief Caregiver Officer & Chief of Workforce Strategies, Cleveland Clinic

Asha Montante, Director, Advanced Manufacturing and Automation, Swagelok Company

Marcia Moreno, President, AmMore Consulting LLC

Jessica Morgan, Chief Programs Officer, Greater Cleveland Food Bank

Aditya Naik, Senior Vice President Finance & Planning, Electrical Sector, Eaton Corporation

Richard Ortmeyer, Partner, Bostwick Design Partnership

Laura Paszt, Tax Managing Partner – Cleveland, Deloitte

Jennifer Prugh, Global Change Management Leader, Avient Corporation

David Razum, Deputy Chief of Staff - Communications & Strategy, Cuyahoga County

Tari S. Rivera, President,Regency Construction Services, Inc.

Brian Roche, Chief Procurement Officer, Westfield Insurance

Gregory Rush, Senior Vice President, CFO, Haslam Sports Group

Jasmin Santana, Cleveland City Council Member, Ward 14, City of Cleveland

Marie Scalia, Chief Marketing Officer, Destination Cleveland

Fr. Daniel Schlegel, Vicar for Clergy & Religious, Catholic Diocese of Cleveland

Richard Schoephoerster, Dean, Washkewicz College of Engineering, Cleveland State University

Tony Sias, President + CEO, Karamu House

Preston Smith, General Manager/COO, The Union Club

Michael Solecki, Partner, Jones Day

Airica Steed, President & CEO, The MetroHealth System

Teleangé Thomas, Chief Operating & Relationship Officer, JumpStart

Julie Weagraff, Vice President, Fund Development, Girl Scouts of North East Ohio

Dan Weekley, President, Dominion Energy Ohio

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

4
0
1
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you