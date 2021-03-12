Ten of Cleveland’s leading women addressed breaking into male-dominated industries and how they found success in their careers during Engage! Cleveland’s fourth annual Next Generation of Women professional development and networking event March 4.
More than 350 people attended the event, which was targeted to professional women of any age for the ability to learn from the speakers.
The first keynote of the all-day event featured Pierre’s Ice Cream Company President Shelley Roth, who maintained a focus on making hard decisions in her presentation. Roth broke down her decisions to leave her life in New York City and join her father in running Pierre’s Ice Cream Company in the ‘70s, moving the business and growing it to what it is today, and eventually taking on leadership of the company.
It was through making hard decisions that Roth and the company’s leadership were able to transform Pierre’s into the ice cream giant it is today. However, breaking into Pierre’s wasn’t an easy move for Roth, who described the food and manufacturing industries in the 1970s and 1980s as one dominated by men.
“Back in the late ’70s, I was viewed as cute, like, ‘Isn’t that cute, Saul has his daughter there with him,’” Roth said. “Thankfully, my dad had the courage to believe in me as a person not just as a girl, and he never treated me differently. ... I think over time, as times changed and people saw that I could handle it, I had good intentions and I was hopefully making good contributions, I was able to overcome some of the stereotypes or prejudice that existed at the time.”
When making hard choices, Roth encouraged the women on the Zoom call to take a step back and do research to help remove some of the pressure. Most importantly, Roth stressed that nobody is perfect and sometimes certain decisions can result in errors.
“If you feel you’ve done your research, and you feel good about the decision at the time, it is the right decision,” Roth said. “If you later find out it didn’t work out, it’s not the end of the world. You just add it to your experience, learn from it and move on.”
The next segment included Callie Brownson, chief of staff for the Cleveland Browns; Lindsay Gottlieb, assistant coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers; Robyn Minter Smyers, partner and executive committee member of Thompson Hine LLP; and Jill Vedaa, executive chef and co-owner of Salt+.
The speakers dove into their experiences entering and working in industries primarily operated by men and how the professional world can be made more diverse.
Brownson and Gottlieb shared that they might go days without seeing another woman at work, Minter Smyers said it’s common for her to be the only woman and woman of color in a room and Vedaa explained a difficulty women experience when trying to rise in the cooking industry. However, each woman noted how the world is starting to change in regard to women entering male dominated career fields, and that the women on the call had an ability to help continue this change.
“You’re creating representation for whomever is behind you,” Brownson said. “... If she can see it, she can be it. I think that’s so important when we’re talking about women in male dominated sports is continuing to be that representation, continuing to be that person in a chair so that somebody can scoot their chair right next to you.”
Another component the speakers discussed to elevate women in the professional world is by altering the norm of what leadership looks like and increasing the amount of women supporting other women as industries continue to open themselves up to hiring people of any background.
“I feel like I need to show up in an authentic way every single day,” Gottlieb said. “I work with all men – there are times in which I don’t see another female for days on end — but I’m not trying to be like them. I’m trying to be the best version of me, and I think that changes what leadership can look like, what coaching can look like.”
Minter Smyers encouraged the attendees to create networks of women in their professional and personal lives so they not only have that support, but they can also bring up other women.
“Because I primarily work in an environment with only men and very few other folks of color, I make sure to try to balance that out,” Minter Smyers said. “My own teams that I work with that I build, I work with a lot of fantastic women attorneys. ... What I’m most proud of is having built teams of women who are coming up behind me and succeeding now on their own terms.”
Vedaa urged the upcoming professionals to never doubt themselves or their abilities, and to use those questionings of skill to push themselves to improve every day.
“Even now, I don’t feel that I am the best that I can be, so I always have that looming doubt that I think either breaks people or it pushes them forward,” Vedaa said. “Having doubt in your ability to do something makes you want to push forward and be better. ... When you don’t feel like you’re supposed to be where you are, just settle back and really realize you’re there for a reason and you belong.”
Other event speakers included Dr. Linda Bradley, professor of OB-GYN and reproductive biology, director of the Center of Menstrual Disorders and founder and chair of Cleveland Clinic Celebrate Sisterhood; Ramona Hood, president and CEO of FedEx Custom Critical; Anne Harrill, owner and designer of Océanne jewelry studio and boutique; Emily Roggenburk, founder and chief designer of Emily Roggenburk Studios; and Kelsey Shepard, owner of Kelsey Elizabeth Cakes.