Lake Erie College in Painesville and The Fine Arts Association in Willoughby are partnering to increase engagement in arts education, expand opportunities for students to participate in music ensemble opportunities, bolster students in college readiness through the arts and strengthen each organization’s shared commitment to the community.
“Lake Erie College is delighted to partner with The Fine Arts Association as we build our music ensembles,” Lake Erie College’s dean of the school of arts, humanities and social sciences and associate professor of English, Jennifer Swartz-Levine, said in a news release.
“This partnership enhances Lake Erie College and The Fine Arts Association’s respective strong traditions of attracting academically and musically gifted students; The Fine Arts Association’s reputation for exceptional educational opportunities for students to learn, create and perform mirrors the College’s mission to help students engage in self-discovery, develop strong personal attributes, learn creative problem-solving skills and balance their personal and professional goals with the needs of others. We also believe this partnership is the perfect opportunity for us to collaborate to draw in members of the greater Lake County community who desire to explore a range of music, performance and educational opportunities>”
Michael Lund Ziegler, director of education at the The Fine Arts Association, said in the release, “The timing of the partnership is noteworthy. Due to Covid-19, resources for many organizations and businesses are dwindling while at the same time, the need for creative outlets has increased and means of artistic expression are more important than ever.”
As part of the collaboration, Lund Ziegler will assume the role of director of instrumental studies at Lake Erie College and lead the college’s wind ensemble and instrumental music activities beginning in August while working to establish long-term plans to grow the program.
Lake Erie College was founded in 1856 and The Fine Arts Association was founded in 1957.