Lake Erie College will offer a new Master of Professional Studies degrees through a partnership at Lakeland Community College’s Holden University Center. The program offers development of skills such as organizational dynamics, leadership, negotiation and problem solving.
The program is open to anyone with a bachelor’s degree of any time. It is intended to educate a professionals at various levels in their careers including those with graduate degrees looking for employment.
The program offers three concentrations: professional communication; organizational behavior management; and an interdisciplinary track that allows students to customize the degree to fit their career goals.
Lake Erie College is in Painesville and Lakeland Community College is in Kirtland.
For more information on the program, visitlec.edu/mps.