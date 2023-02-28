The city of Cleveland Heights recently hired Kelly Ledbetter as its new director of parks and recreation. He began his tenure in early February.
Ledbetter brings a wealth of experience to Cleveland Heights, according to an announcement in the Cleveland Heights city newsletter. Most recently, he served as director of recreation and leisure services for the city of Savannah in Georgia.
Ledbetter told the Cleveland Jewish News he’s very excited to be in this leadership position for the parks and recreation department.
“I am eager to be a part of the city’s leadership team as well and am thrilled about the direction the administration has outlined to me during the hiring process and my first few weeks here on the job,” he said.
Ledbetter said his vision for the parks and recreation department is “to build on the good work of existing parks and rec staff with continued robust programming that meets the needs of the Cleveland Heights community, and to ensure the city’s parks & facilities are operational and in pristine, safe condition for our citizens while pursuing the mayor’s vision for the city and the P and R department.
“In previous positions, I have found it beneficial to engage community members often and I anticipate following those same principles here. In the short time I have been here, I have found the residents to be very passionate about the programs and services parks and recreation provides and look forward to working with the department’s advisory doard and concerned citizens in putting our best foot forward as a department.”
Ledbetter said he was drawn to the diversity of the community and the unique offerings, such as the entertainment venue in Cain Park and the massive community cCenter.
A resident of Cleveland, he has also worked as parks district manager for the city of Jacksonville, Fla., assistant parks and recreation manager for the city of San Antonio, Texas, and recreation superintendent for the city of Tallahassee, Fla., the newsletter stated.