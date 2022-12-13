Three Cleveland leaders were inducted into the 2022 Business Hall of Fame at a Nov. 10 event at the Union Club in downtown Cleveland.
This year’s inductees included Lee Fisher, dean and the Joseph C. Hostetler-BakerHostetler Chair in Law at the Cleveland State University College of Law; Matt Kaulig of Kaulig Companies; and Deborah Z. Read of Thompson Hine. The event also included the 2022 Community Leader of the Year awards, which recognized Michelle Carandang of Keep the Lakes Great; Kurt Russell of Oberlin City Schools; Ron Soeder of the telos leadership foundation; Ramonita Vargas of the Spanish American Committee; and Sean Watterson of the Cleveland Arts Prize and Happy Dog.
The event was presented by Cleveland Magazine.
Fisher told the Cleveland Jewish News on Dec. 12 that his induction into the Business Hall of Fame was “a surprise.”
“It’s not something you apply for,” said Fisher, who lives in Beachwood with his wife, Peggy Zone Fisher. They are members of Suburban Temple-Kol Ami in Beachwood. “I was quite surprised. I can think of many people in Cleveland that are far more deserving than me, so I am particularly honored because of that. When I look at those who have proceeded me, I am in awe – they are giants and legends in the Cleveland business community like the Ratners. So, I don’t think I deserve it, but I am honored nonetheless.”
In addition to serving as dean, Fisher is also senior fellow at Cleveland State’s Levin College of Urban Affairs, and urban scholar at Cleveland State’s College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs, and the Great Cities Institute at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Previously, he served as president and CEO of CEOs of Cities, a nationwide network for city success, for six years, according to a news release from Cleveland State.
Fisher also clerked for Judge Paul C. Weick of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit, with decades of legal experience, most of which at the Cleveland-based firm Hahn Loeser as of counsel from 1978 to 1990 and partner from 1995 to 1999. He served as Ohio Attorney General and was the first Ohio Attorney General to personally argue before the Ohio Supreme Court and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit, the release said.
In addition to serving as attorney general, Fisher also served as Ohio Lieutenant Governor; director of the Ohio Department of Development; chair of Ohio Third Frontier Commission; state senator; and state representative. He also served as president and CEO of the Centers for Families and Children. Fisher is a graduate of Oberlin College and served on the Oberlin College Board of Trustees for 12 years, and went on to receive his law degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Law. He also earned a Master of Nonprofit Organization degree from the CWRU Mandel Center for Nonprofit Organizations.
“I’ve devoted much of my career to helping the city, the region and the state grow and prosper economically,” Fisher told the CJN. “To me, there is nothing more important than growing our economy so that we can attract and retain jobs and start new companies. That is what I’ve devoted much of my career to.”
A large part of that dedication is an inherent love of everything Cleveland has to offer, Fisher said.
“Cleveland is my hometown,” he said. “I moved here when I was three years old. The Cleveland community, and the Jewish community in particular, has been enormously supportive of my public service career. For that, I will always be very grateful.”