Legacy Village’s free concert series Legacy Live is returning every Saturday through September 11 starting with a performance by Classic Rock and Dance group Jump the Gun at 5 p.m. July 10. The concert series will include music from various genres such as pop, rock, Motown and Blues.
Legacy Live will showcase the following artists.
July 10: Jump the Gun, classic rock and dance
July 17: Backtraxx, ’60s to ’80s Roc, Motown, disco, and funk
July 24: Blue Lunch, Jump Swing/Blues, R&B and Soul
July 31: Cat’s on Holiday, rock/Roots/Zydeco
Aug. 7: Discovery Band, dance
Aug. 14: Swamp Boogie Band, classic rock
Aug. 21: Light of Two Moons, acoustic rock
Aug. 28: Saborit, Latin soul
Sept. 4: Ricky & The Rockets, classic rock
Sept. 11: Revolution Pie, Beatles tribute
Legacy Village is at 25001 Cedar Road in Lyndhurst.