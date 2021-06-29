Legacy Village’s free concert series Legacy Live is returning every Saturday through September 11 starting with a performance by Classic Rock and Dance group Jump the Gun at 5 p.m. July 10. The concert series will include music from various genres such as pop, rock, Motown and Blues.

Legacy Live will showcase the following artists.

July 10: Jump the Gun, classic rock and dance

July 17: Backtraxx, ’60s to ’80s Roc, Motown, disco, and funk

July 24: Blue Lunch, Jump Swing/Blues, R&B and Soul

July 31: Cat’s on Holiday, rock/Roots/Zydeco

Aug. 7: Discovery Band, dance

Aug. 14: Swamp Boogie Band, classic rock

Aug. 21: Light of Two Moons, acoustic rock

Aug. 28: Saborit, Latin soul

Sept. 4: Ricky & The Rockets, classic rock

Sept. 11: Revolution Pie, Beatles tribute

Legacy Village is at 25001 Cedar Road in Lyndhurst.

