Legacy Village in Lyndhurst will host a full summer of events.
“Legacy Village has always enjoyed a great sense of community, and it’s especially apparent during the summer months,” Legacy Village General Manager Susan Windle said in a news release. “From live music to annual events, there’s a special energy that comes with our summer lineup.”
The Legacy Village lineup includes “Art in the Village” June 3 and June 4, where artists will participate in a juried show. This show will also contain a craft marketplace and live music.
On Saturdays, from June 10 to Sept. 16, “Legacy Live,” a free summer concert series will be held. Concertgoers can enjoy live music ranging from pop and Motown to rock and R&B.
“Village Trivia” will be hosted on select Thursdays beginning June 8.
“Food Truck Mondays” will be held on select Mondays beginning June 12 at The Lawn and Main Street.
The “Little Legacy” series returns on select Wednesdays beginning June 14. There will be crafts, games and entertainment geared toward children.
The North Union Farmers Market will be held on Sundays from June 11 to Sept. 24. The market features fresh, locally grown produce, dairy and meat products, cheeses, breads, pastries, jellies, flowers and more.
“Barre3 in the Village” will be held on select Sundays beginning June 11, featuring a full-body balanced workout on The Lawn.
On Aug. 6, Legacy Village will host “Meet the Machines” in partnership with the city of Lyndhurst. Children can explore construction, emergency and service vehicles of all makes and sizes in a fun, family-friendly environment.
Legacy Village also has a designated outdoor refreshment area for those 21 and over, where they can enjoy adult beverages outdoors within Legacy Village as well as at select retailers from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily. Alcoholic beverages must be in the designated plastic cups and no cans, glass bottles or drinks brought into Legacy Village are permitted.