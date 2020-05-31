Out of concerns for safety following incidents in downtown Cleveland May 30, Legacy Village in Lyndhurst and Beachwood Place in Beachwood are closed May 31.
Legacy Village posted on its website: “The safety of our customers, tenants, employees and the communities we serve is our number one priority. While we respect and value the right for peaceful protests, we’ve made the decision to close Legacy Village today, Sunday, May 31, 2020, out of an abundance of caution due to recent threats made to area shopping centers.
“Northeast Ohio as a whole represents the eptiome of kindness, strength, resilience and perseverance. As a proud member of the Greater Cleveland community, we believe that will help us come together during these uncertain times.”
Beachwood Place posted on its website: “We are temporarily closed.”
Lindsay Kahn, senior manager of public relations and marketing for Brookfield Properties, told the CJN Beachwood Place closed “as a safety precaution.”
She said the website would have updated information about reopening.
The concern arose following protests in downtown Cleveland May 30 in support of George Floyd, who died when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s throat for nearly nine minutes on May 25. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
The Cleveland Metroparks Acacia Reservation in Lyndhurst had a park ranger at its Cedar Road entrance.
Cleveland Clinic Beachwood Family Health and Surgery Center had a Cleveland Clinic police vehicle parked in the entrance on George Zeiger Drive.
Beachwood police vehicles were also scene at two apartment buildings near Beachwood Place.