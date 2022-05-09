Legacy Village’s free summer concert series, Legacy Live, will return June 11 and continue each Saturday through Sept. 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. Concert-goers can enjoy a mix of live music from pop and rock to swing and everything in between. All concerts will take place at The Lawn between California Pizza Kitchen and Bar Louie, and are subject to cancellation in cases of inclement weather.
“Legacy Live’s Saturday schedule is a great way for Northeast Ohio concert goers to come together in celebration of a summer of amazing music,” Legacy Village General Manager Susan Windle said in a news release. “The Legacy Village Lawn is a warm, welcoming green space in the midst of our shopping and restaurant community, made even more fun with outdoor dining, frozen desserts, adjacent outdoor seating areas to enjoy adult beverages and takeout food, and a great sense of community.”
Here is the schedule:
June 11: East Wind (Classic Rock)
June 18: Discovery Band (Motown/R&B/Funk)
June 25: No Moss Band (Classic Rock)
July 2: Fabulous Blue Moons (Oldies)
July 9: Ricky & the Rockets (Classic Rock)
July 16: The Blue Drivers (Blues/Swing)
July 23: Blue Lunch (Jazz/Swing/Blues)
July 30: 45RPM (Classic Rock)
Aug. 6: Nitebridge (Motown/R&B)
Aug. 13: Revolution Pie (Beatles Tribute)
Aug. 20: Jump the Gun (Classic Rock/Funk)
Aug. 27: Replay (Oldies)
Sept. 3: Backtraxx Band (Motown/Funk/Rock)