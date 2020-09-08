The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland will hosts its “Jam for Justice,” featuring law students, attorneys, judges and their other professional friends from Northeast Ohio who moonlight as rock stars.
The virtual concert can be seen Legal Aid’s Facebook page and website at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17, 22, 24 and 29.
They are DJ Wolfe Entertainment, Faith & Whiskey, First Offenders, Luke Lindberg and Hung Jury, The No Name Band, Out of Order, Rule 11 & the Sanctions, Six Sometimes Sevena and Razing the Bar.. They will be performing live on stage at the House of Blues in downtown Cleveland.
Donations are encouraged at lasclev.org/2020jamtickets or by texting “LAS GIFT” to 216-242-1544
For more details about the bands, including full band rosters, professions and what instruments they play, visit lasclev.org/Jam2020.