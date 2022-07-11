The LEGO store will open a location at Crocker Park in Westlake this holiday season.
The store will include attractions, including the LEGO pick and build wall, free build events hosted in the store and opportunities to customize LEGO minifigures, according to a news release. The store will also stock products that are only available in LEGO stores or online.
There will also offer a free LEGO VIP program for customers, giving member access to exclusive gifts with purchase, events and double points. This location will occupy a 2,390-square-foot space and be the brand’s 98th store in the United States.
“Crocker Park prides itself on being the best family-friendly shopping center in the Cleveland area,” said Lidia Saluan Richani, executive vice president of leasing at Stark Enterprises in Cleveland, in the release. “The LEGO store opening at Crocker Park solidifies this fun, and family-oriented atmosphere by providing an environment for people of all ages to shop, build, create and have fun.”
The official opening date and dates for in-store events will be announced soon, the release stated.
For more information and updates, visit LEGO.com/stores