Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue will host an online discussion and bread making workshop with Ariel Pollock Star, the founder of Lehem Zeh, at 11:30 a.m. May 2 via Zoom.
When Star, a Pittsburgh native, moved to the Negev town of Yerucham, she discovered bakeries offered a variety of traditional Moroccan and Tunisian breads, but bagels, a staple of American-Jewish identity, were hard to find. To fill this void and create connections within the wider community, she founded Lehem Zeh, a commercial baking collaborative, which brings people from diverse backgrounds together to share their culture through bread making. Star will speak about Lehem Zeh, life in the Negev and lead a bagel making workshop.
The event is free and open to the community.
To register, contact the synagogue office at 216-382-6566 or email office@oz-cedarsinai.org. A Zoom link will be provided upon registration.